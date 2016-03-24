Philadelphia Eagles Sign Free Agent WR Rueben Randle

Looking to bolster their receiving corps, the Philadelphia Eagles have signed former free agent wide receiver Reuben Randle, formerly of the NFC East rival New York Giants, to a one-year contract.

The deal is worth approximately $3 million with $500,000 of it being guaranteed money, giving the four-year veteran a second chance after wearing out his welcome in the Big Apple while receiving passes from two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning.

Overshadowed by former LSU Tigers teammate Odell Beckham Jr., Randle soiled his tremendous rapport with Manning by building a reputation of someone with a propensity for arriving late for team meetings and being at odds with coaches.

However, Randle does boast potential on the outside for newly-hired Eagles head coach Doug Pederson as he attempts to revamp Philadelphia's offense under the leadership of recently re-signed quarterback Sam Bradford.

Despite failing to reach the lofty expectations set for him by Giants fans and fantasy football players alike this past season, Randle still recorded 797 yards and eight scores on 57 catches in 2015. This followed a fantastic 2014 campaign in which he set career highs for targets (127), catches (71), and yards (938) in addition to piling up three touchdowns.

Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

The addition of the Louisiana native adds to an enticing receiving group for the Eagles, featuring Jordan Matthews, who fell just three yards short of his first 1,000-yard season in 2015 while compiling eight touchdowns, and a speedy, trio in Josh Huff, Nelson Agholor, and Chris Givens.

Expect Randle to assume a primary role in the receiving game from the outset in 2016, with him and Matthews lining the outside (despite playing in the slot for the majority of his first two seasons, Matthews will see time on the outside, per Pederson), and Agholor, Givens, and Huff being provided chances to prove themselves in the slot alongside tight ends Zach Ertz and Brent Celek.