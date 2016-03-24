Philadelphia Eagles Sign Free Agent WR Rueben Randle

Looking to bolster their receiving corps, the Philadelphia Eagles have signed former free agent wide receiver Reuben Randle, formerly of the NFC East rival New York Giants, to a one-year contract. 

The deal is worth approximately $3 million with $500,000 of it being guaranteed money, giving the four-year veteran a second chance after wearing out his welcome in the Big Apple while receiving passes from two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning