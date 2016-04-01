New England Patriots Sign DT Terrance Knighton To Deal

After losing out on the sweepstakes for former Detroit Lions defensive tackle Nick Fairley to the New Orleans Saints a week ago, the New England Patriots were determined to bolster their defensive tackle depth as April approaches. 

This is just what New England accomplished on Thursday evening, signing 29-year old veteran defensive tackle Terrance Knighton to a one-year deal worth $4.5 million as they attempt to replace the loss of both Akiem Hicks and Sealver Siligia, two defensive linemen who played an instrumental role in the team's run to the AFC Championship Game in 2015. 

Knighton Boosts Patriots' D-Line

Knighton, who first broke the news that had chosen the Patriots over an offer from the Washington Redskins to return to their ball club for a second season, will back up 2015 first-rounder Malcom Brown and 11-year veteran Alan Branch at the defensive tackle slot in 2016. 