Philadelphia Eagles QB Sam Bradford looking for trade

When the Philadelphia Eagles dedicated $22 million of guaranteed money to starting quarterback Sam Bradford at the beginning of the offseason, many simply settled for the fact that the oft-injured former No. 1 overall selection would be under center for the team for the next couple of seasons.

Bradford ignores Roseman's promise, requests deal

However, Philadelphia vice president of football operations Howie Roseman had other ideas, sacrificing a handful of future draft picks in order to obtain the rights to the second overall selection in the upcoming 2016 draft, a selection which the team plans to utilize to select either California quarterback Jared Goff or North Dakota St. signal-caller Carson Wentz.

Consequentially, the Eagles unwillingness to commit to Bradford long-term has angered the former Oklahoma Sooners gunslinger, and thus, the 28-year old has informed the team of his desire to be traded and that he will not attend any further offseason workouts.

Roseman cemented his support for Bradford and his guarantee that the seven-year man would return to Philadelphia as the starting quarterback. However, the 6'4", 224-pounder remains unconvinced by Roseman's promises, asserting his will to be moved to a team in which he will not have to perform with a No. 2 overall selection peering over his shoulder.

Where could Bradford be dealt?

Sources have stated that the Denver Broncos, who currently have former Eagles quarterback Mark Sanchez slotted as their starter for the 2016 season, have inquired about the possibility of acquiring Bradford, and the New York Jets, who are at odds with 2015 starter and current free agent Ryan Fitzpatrick in terms of contract negotiations, would also be a solid fit for the career 81.0-rated passer.

However, the Eagles would be forced to swallow the $11 million signing bonus that they awarded Bradford with his new contract, making it unlikely that he is dealt in a swap.

25% of this signing bonus will be forfeited by Bradford should he skip out on attending training camp, and the former Los Angeles Rams quarterback will be fined should he miss minicamp.

After being acquired by Philadelphia in exchange for Nick Foles in March 2015, Bradford started 14 games in a disappointing 7-9 campaign for the Eagles, completing 65% of his passes for 3,725 yards, 19 touchdowns, 14 interceptions, six fumbles, and a porous 41.8 Total QBR.