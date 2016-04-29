Giants select Eli Apple with 10th overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft

It is official. After weeks and months of mock drafts by analysts the New York Giants made their pick in the 2016 NFL draft. The team selected Ohio State cornerback Eli Apple with the 10th overall pick.

How it all went down

Leading up to the draft, not many fans or analysts saw Apple as a target for the Giants. It was reported that the teams top targets were Georgia linebacker Leonard Floyd and Michigan St. tackle Jack Conklin. It looked as if the Giants would get one of them as they were both available as the Cleveland Browns were set to pick at No.8. Everything soon changed after a few trades.

The Giants saw the Tennessee Titans select offensive tackle Jack Conklin eight overall after moving from 15th in a trade with the Browns. The Chicago Bears, who had the 11th overall pick, then traded with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to move to ninth and select Leonard Floyd. And just like that the Giants' primary targets were gone.

After seeing this players gone it meant that Apple was now the choice for the Giants.

Reactions to the pick

Giants GM Jerry Reese-

"He's a really good, young player, height, weight, speed. Big school. Only 20 years old. Has all the tools. He holds all the tools to be a starter. He was the highest graded player on our board, beyond the guys with issues.”

Giants first year head coach, Ben McAdoo-

"We like his size, we like his length, and good ball skills. That is something that he is working on and we are excited to get him in here. We planned to pick the highest guy on the board, and Eli is a guy who is an outstanding young man, high character, good football player, his best days are ahead of him as a player and we are excited to have him.”



Some players also congratulated the newest member of the Giants.

Damon Harrison welcomes Eli Apple

Janoris Jenkins welcomes Eli Apple

Star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is excited to be working with Eli Apple

Victor Cruz tweets about Eli Apple

Overall it is a solid addition to a revamped Giants secondary. If Apple can have a solid rookie campaign, it will help the Giants in a big way this season.