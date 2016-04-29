Giants select Eli Apple with 10th overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft
Eli Apple was all smiles after being selected 10th overall by the New York Giants. (Kamil Krzaczynski USA Today Sports)

It is official. After weeks and months of mock drafts by analysts the New York Giants made their pick in the 2016 NFL draft. The team selected Ohio State cornerback Eli Apple with the 10th overall pick. 