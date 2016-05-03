Why Paxton Lynch will have the best career of any QB in the 2016 draft class

The dust has settled and all draft selections have been made and the rookies are done celebrating getting drafted or signing a contract with an NFL team. They all now prepare for the upcoming rookie minicamp to get acclimated to life in the NFL. In this 2016 NFL Draft, an outstanding 15 quarterbacks were drafted. Three in round one, one in round two, two in round three, three in round four, one in round five, four in round six, and one in round seven. Among those three quarterback’s chosen in the first round, one of them was University of Memphis product Paxton Lynch.

Lynch's background

Lynch was a three star prospect coming out of Trinity Christian Academy. He had several coaches from universities such as Florida, Central Florida, and South Florida say they wanted to sign Lynch but oddly, coaches from all three universities backed off before signing day. On National Signing Day in 2012, Lynch had one partial offer on the table. That offer was from the University of Memphis. From that moment, Lynch’s collegiate career was set to begin.

Lynch redshirted his freshman year at Memphis but was the frontrunner to become the starting quarterback as a redshirt freshman for the Tigers heading into the 2013 season. Lynch struggled in his first season, but threw for over 2,000 yards, nine touchdowns, and added two touchdowns on the ground. Memphis struggled however, finishing the 2013 season 3-9.

Lynch started every game for Memphis in his sophomore season, throwing for over 3,000 yards, 22 touchdowns and only nine interceptions. The 6’7” 245 pounder had a little swiftness to his game, as he rushed for 321 yards with 13 touchdowns as well en route to helping the Tigers to a 10-3 record and a 55-48 victory in the Miami Beach Bowl over BYU.

Between Lynch’s sophomore and junior year, he improved his mechanics and became a better passing quarterback. Lynch threw for a career high in yards and touchdowns, with 3,778 yards and 28 touchdowns. Lynch also limited the interceptions to just four. Lynch once again had two rushing touchdowns. The Memphis Tigers finished the season 9-4 and had an appearance in the Birmingham Bowl. Check out Lynch's highlight video below:

Lynch then chose to forgo his senior year to enter the 2016 NFL Draft, where the Denver Broncos selected Lynch with the 26th overall pick. When it’s all said and done, Paxton Lynch will have had the best career of any quarterback drafted in the 2016 NFL Draft. Here’s why.

Why Lynch will be the best of this class

Lynch walks into a situation where can start for the Denver Broncos week one. The only QB he truly has to beat out is Mark Sanchez, which is an attainable task for Lynch. If Lynch were to be named starting quarterback, he walks into a situation which is incredibly ideal. The Broncos along with Von Miller and DeMarcus Ware had the best defense in the NFL last season, hence why they won the Super Bowl. So if Lynch struggles, which most rookies do at some point, Lynch will have the Broncos defense to lean on.

Lynch is also walking into an offense that is already loaded with weapons. To start, the Broncos have an outstanding offensive line, which is easily in the top ten in the league. Lynch will have Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders at wideout and then Owen Daniels at tight end. The Broncos also have the two-headed rushing attack in C.J. Anderson and Ronnie Hillman.

Lynch is walking into the best situation of any rookie quarterback and will be primed for success right away. This fast launch into anticipated rookie success will propel Lynch on for the rest of his career. Lynch has great mechanics and athletic ability, which is ideal for an NFL quarterback. His ceiling is sky high. Granted the Broncos will not be as good as they are now forever, but with John Elway running things in the front office and the excellent head coach Gary Kubiak, they are bound to both put and keep Paxton Lynch in a winning scenario.