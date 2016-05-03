Why Paxton Lynch will have the best career of any QB in the 2016 draft class

The dust has settled and all draft selections have been made and the rookies are done celebrating getting drafted or signing a contract with an NFL team. They all now prepare for the upcoming rookie minicamp to get acclimated to life in the NFL. In this 2016 NFL Draft, an outstanding 15 quarterbacks were drafted. Three in round one, one in round two, two in round three, three in round four, one in round five, four in round six, and one in round seven. Among those three quarterback’s chosen in the first round, one of them was University of Memphis product Paxton Lynch.

Lynch's background

Lynch was a three star prospect coming out of Trinity Christian Academy. He had several coaches from universities such as Florida, Central Florida, and South Florida say they wanted to sign Lynch but oddly, coaches from all three universities backed off before signing day. On National Signing Day in 2012, Lynch had one partial offer on the table. That offer was from the University of Memphis. From that moment, Lynch’s collegiate career was set to begin.

Lynch redshirted his freshman year at Memphis but was the frontrunner to become the starting quarterback as a redshirt freshman for the Tigers heading into the 2013 season. Lynch struggled in his first season, but threw for over 2,000 yards, nine touchdowns, and added two touchdowns on the ground. Memphis struggled however, finishing the 2013 season 3-9.

Lynch started every game for Memphis in his sophomore season, throwing for over 3,000 yards, 22 touchdowns and only nine interceptions. The 6’7” 245 pounder had a little swiftness to his game, as he rushed for 321 yards with 13 touchdowns as well en route to helping the Tigers to a 10-3 record and a 55-48 victory in the Miami Beach Bowl over BYU.

Between Lynch’s sophomore and junior year, he improved his mechanics and became a better passing quarterback. Lynch threw for a career high in yards and touchdowns, with 3,778 yards and 28 touchdowns. Lynch also limited the interceptions to just four. Lynch once again had two rushing touchdowns. The Memphis Tigers finished the season 9-4 and had an appearance in the Birmingham Bowl. Check out Lynch's highlight video below: 