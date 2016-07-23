New England Patriots sign OL Kyler Kerbyson
Kyler Kerbyson will look to fight for a roster spot when training camp begins on July 27. | Adam Lau

With training camp on the horizon, the New England Patriots have increased their roster count to 88, two shy of the league maximum heading into the beginning of preseason practices. 

Patriots add Kyler Kerbyson to training camp roster

The team bolstered their roster numbers by signing offensive lineman Kyler Kerbyson on Friday afternoon. The acquisition comes on the heels of New England's eventful Thursday afternoon in which they cut ties with linebacker C.J. Johnson and long snapper Christian Yount

While Kerbyson did go undrafted out of Tennessee this past spring, he does possess the tools necessary to make the practice squad for a team always in search of added depth on the offensive line. The relatively small 6'4", 320-pounder started 13 games at left tackle for the Volunteers in 2015 while pioneering his team's vaunted rushing attack, which finished second in the SEC in yards per game. 