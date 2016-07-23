New England Patriots sign OL Kyler Kerbyson

With training camp on the horizon, the New England Patriots have increased their roster count to 88, two shy of the league maximum heading into the beginning of preseason practices.

Patriots add Kyler Kerbyson to training camp roster

The team bolstered their roster numbers by signing offensive lineman Kyler Kerbyson on Friday afternoon. The acquisition comes on the heels of New England's eventful Thursday afternoon in which they cut ties with linebacker C.J. Johnson and long snapper Christian Yount.

While Kerbyson did go undrafted out of Tennessee this past spring, he does possess the tools necessary to make the practice squad for a team always in search of added depth on the offensive line. The relatively small 6'4", 320-pounder started 13 games at left tackle for the Volunteers in 2015 while pioneering his team's vaunted rushing attack, which finished second in the SEC in yards per game.

He earned his way to two SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week nods last season as well, a successful campaign for Kerbyson as he was named to the All-SEC Second Team for the second consecutive year. However, despite displaying his versatility by starting at both tackle positions as well as at the left guard slot over his 45 games with Tennessee, Kerbyson went undrafted after failing to land an invite to the league's scouting combine.

Kerbyson was able to garner invites to rookie minicamp from the Houston Texans and New Orleans Saints, however, a contract offer was never extended his way until the Patriots came calling on Friday afternoon.

At Tennessee's Pro Day, Kerbyson bench-pressed 225 pounds 32 times while running a 5.25 40-yard dash. In order to earn a spot on New England's practice squad coming out of training camp, he will likely have to beat out the likes of tackles Cameron Fleming or LaAdrian Waddle or guards Ted Karras, Joe Thuney, and Keavon Milton.