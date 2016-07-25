New York Giants position preview: Wide Receivers

Heading into training camp the New York Giants receivers have no shortage of story lines; Victor Cruz returning from injury, Odell Beckham, Jr. trying to keep up his historic pace and seeing the impact that dazzling rookie Sterling Shepard will have on this team.

The Giants also have good depth with Dwayne Harris, Geremy Davis among others.

Odell Beckham Jr. looks to lead Giants' WR corps, continue historic pace

Since being drafted by the Giants 12th overall in the 2014 NFL draft, Odell Beckham's career has been nothing short of spectacular. Even though he has been in the league for just two seasons his rise to stardom has been rapid. In just 27 career games Beckham has been an absolute stud on the field with 2,755 yards and 25 touchdowns, and he has been well recognized for his success. In just two seasons Beckham has been named to two Pro Bowls, won offensive rookie of the year and rookie of the year and has been named to either the All-pro or second All-pro team each of the past two seasons.

Thanks in large part to Odell Beckham, quarterback Eli Manning is coming off the best two statistical seasons of his career. At 5"11, 198-pounds Beckham is a freak athlete who poses a threat every time he is on the field due to his mix of speed and athleticism. If Beckham keeps his composure, and can duplicate his early career success, the Giants will have a good chance to make the playoffs for the first time since 2011.

Will Victor Cruz finally make his return?

One of the biggest questions this offseason, just like last year, is will we finally see the long awaited return of salsa dancing receiver, Victor Cruz.

Since tearing his patellar tendon in October of 2014, Cruz is yet to see the field. After many unsuccessful comeback attempts, it appears this is finally the year Cruz makes his return. If Cruz can come even a little bit close to his old self, it will be a major bonus for the Giants. But yet again, they cannot count on him playing a big role like they did a year ago. Until the season starts all we can do now is wait and see if Victor Cruz will, in fact, make his return.

What Impact will rookie Sterling Shepard play?

There has been a major buzz surrounding Shepard ever since the Giants selected him in the second round of this year's NFL Draft. The former Oklahoma Sooner has the ability to be a perfect match to play opposite Odell Beckham Jr. and give the Giants a second star in their receiving corps, possibly a third if Cruz can come back healthy. With Beckham being an exception it is usually hard for a rookie receiver to step right in and make a big impact. Shepard should put together a solid rookie year, but his stats may not be as high as some people are predicting.

Some other things to watch

Another guy to watch is Dwayne Harris. In his first year with the Giants, the ex-Cowboy gave the Giants wideouts a spark on offense and on special teams. If Harris can be a good role player and a dynamic return man, he should again be primed for a big role with the team.

One last player to watch is Frenchman, Anthony Dablè. The 27-year-old has been playing for many years now in Germany and got a chance to make the Giants after he signed with them in the offseason. While his chances of making the team are a long shot it will be interesting to see if he can add any explosiveness to the team.