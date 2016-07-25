New York Giants position preview: Wide Receivers

Heading into training camp the New York Giants receivers have no shortage of story lines; Victor Cruz returning from injury, Odell Beckham, Jr. trying to keep up his historic pace and seeing the  impact that dazzling rookie  Sterling Shepard will have on this team. 

The Giants also have good depth with Dwayne HarrisGeremy Davis among others.

Odell Beckham Jr. looks to lead Giants' WR corps, continue historic pace

Since being drafted by the Giants 12th overall in the 2014 NFL draft, Odell Beckham's career has been nothing short of spectacular. Even though he has been in the league for just two seasons his rise to stardom has been rapid. In just 27 career games Beckham has been an absolute stud on the field with 2,755 yards and 25 touchdowns, and he has been well recognized for his success. In just two seasons Beckham has been named to two Pro Bowls, won offensive rookie of the year and rookie of the year and has been named to either the All-pro or second All-pro team each of the past two seasons. 