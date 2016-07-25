New York Giants position preview: Quarterbacks

Manning looks to continue stellar play, lead Giants to playoffs

The New York Giants have not made the playoffs since 2011. Eli Manning is clearly looking to change that going into his 13th season with the team.

Just two-years removed from a career-worst 27-interception season Manning rebounded quickly as he posted career highs in touchdowns under the guidance of new head coach Ben McAdoo. Since McAdoo joined the staff as offensive coordinator in 2014 Manning has absolutely thrived in his system.