New York Giants position preview: Quarterbacks

Manning looks to continue stellar play, lead Giants to playoffs

The New York Giants have not made the playoffs since 2011. Eli Manning is clearly looking to change that going into his 13th season with the team.

Just two-years removed from a career-worst 27-interception season Manning rebounded quickly as he posted career highs in touchdowns under the guidance of new head coach Ben McAdoo. Since McAdoo joined the staff as offensive coordinator in 2014 Manning has absolutely thrived in his system.

Last season despite finishing 6-10 and missing the playoffs Manning threw for 4,436 yards, 35 touchdowns and lowering his interception number to 14. With offensive weapons like Odell Beckham Jr, possibly Victor Cruz and exciting rookie Sterling Shepard, Manning should have no problem letting the ball fly downfield.

Manning has been an extremely consistent piece to the Giants offense since being drafted by the team in 2004. Despite some down years Eli Manning is back and better than ever and if the Giants want to make the playoffs they will need Manning to have one of his best seasons as a pro.

Ryan Nassib looks to lock down backup role

Since entering the league in 2013, Ryan Nassib has been the Giants backup quarterback and that is all he has had to do. During his time with the team, Nassib has only seen game action during the preseason and during garbage time of blowout games. According to recent history, it looks like Nassib also won't be seeing the field to get any meaningful playing time as Eli Manning has started in 183 consecutive games since taking over as the Giants starting quarterback.

The former Syracuse QB will be a free agent after this season and it is unknown at this time where he will be a year from now. The Giants haven't really seen how he can perform yet and for them that is probably a good thing.

Will the Giants keep three quarterbacks?

During Tom Coughlin's tenure with the Giants he has never kept three quarterbacks on the roster. He didn't even carry a third signal caller on the practice squad. But now Coughlin is out and McAdoo is in.

Since being named head coach of the Giants, Ben McAdoo has always had a third quarterback on the roster. McAdoo is on his third string QB of the year with Logan Thomas after waiving undrafted free agent Josh Woodrum and veteran B.J. Daniels. The Giants also put in an unsuccessful waiver claim for ex-Titan Zach Mettenberger. Before it is all said and done McAdoo very well could add another QB to the mix.

To risk not injuring Eli Manning it is likely the Giants will keep Logan Thomas or another third string quarterback at least throughout training camp and the preseason but beyond that it is anybody's guess. With Manning's history of not getting injured, it is highly probably that even if they add a third QB it likely won't make any difference to who's playing quarterback for the Giants when the regular season rolls around.