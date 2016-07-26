New York Giants position preview: Tight Ends

The New York Giants have had absolutely no stability at the tight end position for the past few seasons. Despite a prolific passing game, the Giants have not had a consistent tight end and are looking to change that this season. With options that include, Larry DonnellWil Tye, and rookie Jerell Adams the G-men are hoping this is finally the year they will get an elite franchise tight end. This is one of the positions the Giants have the most questions about heading into training camp.

Will Donnell or Tye grab the starting spot?

The Giants enter training camp with two players that have a legitimate chance to come out of camp with the starting tight end job.

Larry Donnell has had his ups and downs throughout his career. After a break-out season in 2014 that had Donnell catching 63 balls for 623 yards and six touchdowns, Donnell was bitten by the injury bug and his season was cut short in 2015 after just eight weeks of play.  The massive 6"6, 265-pound tight end was on pace for a 64-catch season, which would have had him improving on his 2014 numbers. After his unfortunate neck injury, rookie Will Tye, out of Stony Brook, then stepped into to fill the void. 