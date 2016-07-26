New York Giants position preview: Offensive line

The New York Giants are entering the 2016 season with high hopes. A major part of that is due to the offensive line. The Giants offensive line is young, relentless and does a fantastic job of protecting Eli Manning. Last season the Giants allowed just 27 sacks, good enough for 6th lowest in the NFL. This season if the O-line paves the way for the running backs to move as well doing a good job of allowing Manning to move around in the pocket, the giants could be primed for a big season in 2016.

Weston Richburg leads the Giants offensive line

Since being drafted by the Giants in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft, out of Colorado State, center Weston Richburg has had his ups and downs.

In his rookie season, Richburg was forced to play guard due to various injuries among the Giants offensive line. Richburg looked uncomfortable as he gave up sacks, QB hits and constant pressure on Eli Manning.It became very clear he was meant to be a center. In year two, playing his natural position Richburg totally turned it around.

Richburg led an offensive line that gave up just 27 sacks and he was a major Pro Bowl snub. Pro Football Focus ranked Richburg as the NFL's third-best center, behind only Ryan Khalil and Eric Wood.

If Richburg continues to grow and develop this season he has the chance to be among the NFL's elite centers for years to come.

Pugh, Flowers round up the left side of the Giants O-line

The left side of the Giants offensive line is made up of two former first round picks, Justin Pugh and Ereck Flowers.

Since being selected No. 19 overall in the 2013 NFL draft by the Giants, Justin Pugh has been a success from his first season until now. Starting at right tackle in his rookie season Pugh allowed just three sacks and was named to the All-Rookie team after he started all 16 games. In 2014, Pugh missed two games due to injury but was still a consistently good blocker for the Giants.

Last season with the addition of Ereck Flowers, Pugh moved to left guard, a new position for him. He excelled there and Flowers came in and played exceptionally well also at left tackle giving the Giants a young core to build around. With center and the left side of the line figured out the Giants now figure out what will happen on the opposite side of Weston Richburg.

Right side of the O-line still a mystery

Last season the Giants signed two new players to play at right tackle and guard. Those players were Marshall Newhouse and John Jerry. While this duo wasn't the strongest offensive lineman out there they certainly got the job done. This season they both will start training camp getting reps with the first-team but that could soon change.

Despite being a 7th-round pick in 2015, Bobby Hart, a NCAA Champion at Florida State, could possibly get a chance to start at tackle or guard. if Hart comes in and impresses the Giants coaching staff, that could be it for Newhouse or Jerry.

For now, we all just have to wait and see how the Giants offensive line turns out.