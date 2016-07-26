New York Giants position preview: Offensive line
The Giants offensive line has had its issues in the past but this looks like the year they could put it all together | Derick Hingle - USA Today Sports

The New York Giants are entering the 2016 season with high hopes. A major part of that is due to the offensive line. The Giants offensive line is young, relentless and does a fantastic job of protecting Eli Manning. Last season the Giants allowed just 27 sacks, good enough for 6th lowest in the NFL. This season if the O-line paves the way for the running backs to move as well doing a good job of allowing Manning to move around in the pocket, the giants could be primed for a big season in 2016. 

Weston Richburg leads the Giants offensive line

Since being drafted by the Giants in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft, out of Colorado State, center Weston Richburg has had his ups and downs.  