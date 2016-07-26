New England Patriots WR Julian Edelman, RB Dion Lewis placed on PUP list as training camp begins

When the inaugural practice of the New England Patriots 2016 training camp slate kicks off on Thursday, seven members of the team will not be available for participation as the squad released the cast of the physically unable to perform list on Tuesday.

Edelman, Amendola, Lewis headline PUP list

Frighteningly, the list consists of the majority of the team's firepower at the wide receiver and running back positions. Wideouts Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola grace the register as does predicted first-string running back Dion Lewis.

Moving further down the PUP catalog, tight end Clay Harbor, guards Shaq Mason and Tre Jackson, and tackle Sebastian Vollmer are also present, with each name having been expected to be on the list other than the newly-acquired Harbor, who participated in spring practices.

While witnessing these seven names unable to perform immediately out of the gate is tough on the eyes for Patriots fans, it is cause for minimal concern. Each of the seven players can be activated from the PUP list at any moment prior to the beginning of the regular season, and for the majority of these players, being placed on the list is simply precautionary as they are not quite yet ready to take the next step into full-contact action.

Edelman expected to return to practice field soon

This is especially true in the case of Edelman, who is nearly 100% healed from the Jones fracture in his left foot that he suffered midway through the 2015 season. According to Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald, the Kent State product could be available to begin practicing as early as next week, with the expectation that he will participate fully in joint practice sessions against the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears in the coming weeks.

While the likes of Edelman, Amendola, and Lewis are unlikely to see much in-game action in the preseason due to their hindrances, look for the three to be testing themselves full throttle in these joint practices. This will be similar to how the Patriots manage tight end Rob Gronkowski, as New England is considering holding the weapon out of preseason game action for precautionary reasons.