New England Patriots WR Julian Edelman, RB Dion Lewis placed on PUP list as training camp begins

When the inaugural practice of the New England Patriots 2016 training camp slate kicks off on Thursday, seven members of the team will not be available for participation as the squad released the cast of the physically unable to perform list on Tuesday. 

Edelman, Amendola, Lewis headline PUP list 

Frighteningly, the list consists of the majority of the team's firepower at the wide receiver and running back positions. Wideouts Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola grace the register as does predicted first-string running back Dion Lewis