New York Giants position preview: Defensive line
DT Jonathan Hankins is joined my new members of the Giants, Damon Harrison(left) and Olivier Vernon. (Mel Evans/AP)

When the New York Giants were winning Super Bowl's just a few years back it was in large part because of the strength of their defensive line. With the likes of Justin Tuck, Osi Umenyiora, and Michael Strahan, it wasn't hard for New York to harass the opposing quarterback. That has not been the case in recent years.

Last season, the Giants finished with the 3rd lowest sack total in the NFL with just 23. This is why the Giants spent big money this offseason, to revamp their horrendous defensive line. Some of these moves included the re-signing of Jason Pierre-Paul and signing big name free agents like Olivier Vernon and Damon Harrison. Here are some things to watch as training camp gets started. 

What impact will newcomers Olivier Vernon and Damon Harrison play on this defense? 

When the Giants went out and snagged Olivier Vernon and Damon Harrison this offseason they had two goals in mind; Stop the run and get to the quarterback. 

Vernon has been excellent at getting to the quarterback since he came into the NFL in 2012. In 64 career games played, Vernon has totaled 29 sacks and forced four fumbles. This is the kind of production the Giants are hoping to get from Vernon, especially after they gave him $52.5 million in guaranteed money.