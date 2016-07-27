New York Giants position preview: Linebackers

The New York Giants' weakest position is most likely their linebacking corp. This year they will try to prove everyone wrong and become one of the strengths of a revamped defense.

Can Devon Kennard stay healthy?

During his rookie campaign in 2014 coming out of USC, 5th-round pick Devon Kennard looked like he could become the Giants next star linebacker. In just 12 games he had 35 solo tackles, 4.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles. Due to injuries, his production took a big drop last season. Playing in just 9 games due to various injuries Kennard did improve his solo tackle numbers to 37 but failed to record a sack or a forced fumble. That will need to change in 2016.

When healthy, Kennard has shown he has the potential to be an impact player for this Giants team. Unfortunately for the Giants and Kennard, his health has been a major issue in his brief NFL career. He has only played in 21 out of 32 possible NFL games.

When Kennard is on the field, he gives the Giants their only real pass rushing threat within the linebacking corps. He will have to stay healthy and produce this season or his future with the team will begin to get murky.

Can Keenan Robinson make an impact?

Ex-Redskin, Keenan Robinson was signed by the Giants this offseason to give them something they really needed, a versatile linebacker. Robinson has been versatile at the linebacker position playing both in the middle or at the weakside position. He is solid at stopping the run and pass and can help the Giants linebackers in healthy. Robinson has proven to be injury prone. Since entering the league in 2012, Robinson has never played more than 13 games in a season. He missed the entire 2013 season, and four games last year.

Signing Robinson to a cheap, one-year deal was a smart decision by the Giants and Robinson. When healthy, Robinson is a clear upgrade from what the Giants had last season. If he can't stay on the field, the Giants can move on, but if Robinson makes an impact and is healthy he could be in for a bigger payday next March.

Which players make the team?

Heading into training camp the Giants currently have nine linebackers on the roster. Based on past seasons the Giants will more than likely carry six linebackers once the regular season starts. The only real locks at the moment are Kennards and rookie out of Clemson, B.J Goodson. Coming out of Clemson Goodson looks like he could become a starter this season because of the problems the Giants have had at the linebacking spot. Also, Goodson played a key role in helping the Tigers advance to the National Championship game last season.

Players like Jonathan Casillas, Mark Herzlich, and J.T. Thomas will all be on the bubble. Casillas played well in his few starts last season while Herzlich is usually more of a special teams guy and Thomas struggled to stay healthy last season.