New York Giants position preview: Linebackers
Keenan Robinson is one of the new faces to the Giants linebacking corp. (Photo via Giants.com)

The New York Giants' weakest position is most likely their linebacking corp. This year they will try to prove everyone wrong and become one of the strengths of a revamped defense. 

Can Devon Kennard stay healthy?

During his rookie campaign in 2014 coming out of USC, 5th-round pick Devon Kennard looked like he could become the Giants next star linebacker. In just 12 games he had 35 solo tackles, 4.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles. Due to injuries, his production took a big drop last season. Playing in just 9 games due to various injuries Kennard did improve his solo tackle numbers to 37 but failed to record a sack or a forced fumble. That will need to change in 2016. 