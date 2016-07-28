2016 Oakland Raiders Training Camp Preview: Offense

During this time last year, the Oakland Raiders entered the first year of an era of optimism. The team had two potential stars on both sides of the ball in Derek Carr and Khalil Mack - both of whom were coming off of respectable rookie campaigns. In 2016, not only did Carr and Mack live up to expectations (both made the Pro Bowl and Mack became the first 1st team All-Pro member at two positions), but their rising tides rose virtually all boats by the east bay.

In 2016, the narrative shifts from optimism to expectation for a Raiders team many have adopted as a trendy pick to not only make the playoffs but maybe win the AFC West for the first time since 2002. A big part of this season’s expectations have to do with free agent haul general manager, Reggie McKenzie, brought in the spring - a feat far-gone from the days of mercy signings of late-career veterans just a few seasons ago.

While big leaps are expected on both sides of the ball, the most exciting steps may be made on the offense. From top to bottom, each position group carries enough intrigue to make things interesting in the mild sun above Napa, California.

Quarterback

In a long-awaited turn of fortune, the Raiders will have zero drama behind center. Derek Carr is entrenched as the long-term starter after improving in virtually every stat from his rookie year. For Carr, training camp will be a big opportunity to move forward in advancing under offensive coordinator, Bill Musgrave.

Behind him, a battle brews between fourth-year backup, Matt McGloin, and fourth round draft pick, Connor Cook. The selection of Cook came as a surprise given how capable a backup McGloin has been in the past. Even more curious is that the Raiders traded up in the fourth round to land him. Ultimately, the move was likely no more than opportunistic posturing by McKenzie, who is cut from the same cloth of Ron Wolf and Ted Thompson.

Either way, the Raiders will move forward with three quarterbacks heading into week one, just as they did when Carr was a rookie in 2014.

Running back

Here’s where things begin to get interesting for the Raiders offense. Reggie McKenzie made it no secret that he wasn’t exactly satisfied going into 2016 without getting another running to challenge Latavius Murray. Murray, who finished last season eclipsing the 1,000 mark and averaging exactly four yards a carry, played at just barely above replacement level for much of the season.

Despite rumored attempts, the team failed to find a complimentary rusher in the offseason. It wasn’t until the fifth round of the draft where McKenzie found his man in former Texas Tech running back, DeAndre Washington. Despite being somewhat diminutive relative to Murray, Washington’s 5’8” and 204 lb. frame may end up challenging the incumbent for more than just passing downs reps by season’s end.

Other players under contract include second-year running back, George Atkinson III; special teams ace, Taiwan Jones; oft-injured pass catcher, Roy Helu; and undrafted free agent, Jalen Richard.

Full-back

Normally viewed as a dying position, the Raiders buck the trend by owning a pair of the best full-backs in the league. Both Marcel Reece and Jamize Olawale proved to be vital assets to the Raiders offense in 2015.

The biggest threat to the Raiders retaining both into the season comes from the quarterback position, where the Raiders will probably carry three starters (instead of the normal two) into the season.

Wide Receiver

Undoubtedly the biggest improvement at a position group from a year ago came from the receiving corps. Amari Cooper, Michael Crabtree, and Seth Roberts led the way as Carr’s top three targets, while Andre Holmes returns on a one-year deal as a big play threat.

The biggest question marks heading into this season will be at depth and consistency. Despite being the team’s best receiver group in over a decade, both Cooper and Crabtree ranked in the top 10 in drops in 2015. Further, Seth Roberts' contributions were inconsistent throughout the year. The Raiders didn’t add any significant upgrades at the position in the offseason, which begs the question: how will the group cope if either Crabtree or Cooper go down?

The rest of the roster includes at least one familiar name in Max McCaffrey, son of former Denver Broncos wide receiver, Ed McCaffrey.

Tight end

Like the wide receivers group, the Raiders tight ends are led by a second-year player looking to make a jump from a promising rookie year. Clive Walford’s strong end to the 2015 season projects him to make a bigger impact in 2016. Behind him, veterans Lee Smith and Mychal Rivera fill the roles of sixth offensive lineman and designated pass catcher, respectively.

An interesting name further down the depth chart is second-year tight end, Gabe Holmes. Holmes, who was retained as a practice squad player in 2015, possesses a prototypical frame at 6’5” and 255 lbs. and is an attractive depth option if the Raiders decide to part ways with Mychal Rivera.

Tackle

The talk of the town regarding the Raiders offense starts at the offensive line. Donald Penn reprises his role on the left side after being re-signed this offseason. At 33-years-old, there are concerns about Penn’s consistency after a dip in performance toward the end of the year. Behind him is long time backup Matt McCants. Depth may be an issue for the Raiders on the left side if age catches up to the normally dependable Penn.

An active competition between right tackles Menelik Watson and Austin Howard will likely persist throughout training camp. Howard is the incumbent starter and has the inside track considering the sizeable investment the front office made in him during the 2014 offseason. Still, Watson being healthy is a good sign for a right side which suffered from attrition all year long in 2015.

Center and Guard

Without question, the biggest strength of the Raiders offensive line is found between the tackles. The big fish signing of Kelechi Osemele during the offseason solidifies the interior, which may end up being the most formidable units in the league. Osemele will displace standout guard Gabe Jackson on the left side, while Jackson will find a new home on the right. Depth at guard is smattered with promising youth, including second-year player Jon Feliciano, who started in a pinch in 2015.



Between Osemele and Jackson is center Rodney Hudson. Hudson came in as a big money free agent a year ago, and when he was healthy played a big part in the Raiders resurgent offense. With the former backup center, Tony Bergstrom, gone to Houston via free agency, the Raiders will have to depend on little-known undrafted free agent Ross Burbank. Burbank is so unknown in fact, that a Google search of his name returns results for the retailer, Ross, in Burbank, California.