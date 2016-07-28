2016 Oakland Raiders Training Camp Preview: Offense

During this time last year, the Oakland Raiders entered the first year of an era of optimism. The team had two potential stars on both sides of the ball in Derek Carr and Khalil Mack - both of whom were coming off of respectable rookie campaigns. In 2016, not only did Carr and Mack live up to expectations (both made the Pro Bowl and Mack became the first 1st team All-Pro member at two positions), but their rising tides rose virtually all boats by the east bay.

In 2016, the narrative shifts from optimism to expectation for a Raiders team many have adopted as a trendy pick to not only make the playoffs but maybe win the AFC West for the first time since 2002. A big part of this season’s expectations have to do with free agent haul general manager, Reggie McKenzie, brought in the spring - a feat far-gone from the days of mercy signings of late-career veterans just a few seasons ago.

While big leaps are expected on both sides of the ball, the most exciting steps may be made on the offense. From top to bottom, each position group carries enough intrigue to make things interesting in the mild sun above Napa, California.

Quarterback

In a long-awaited turn of fortune, the Raiders will have zero drama behind center. Derek Carr is entrenched as the long-term starter after improving in virtually every stat from his rookie year. For Carr, training camp will be a big opportunity to move forward in advancing under offensive coordinator, Bill Musgrave

Behind him, a battle brews between fourth-year backup, Matt McGloin, and fourth round draft pick, Connor Cook. The selection of Cook came as a surprise given how capable a backup McGloin has been in the past. Even more curious is that the Raiders traded up in the fourth round to land him. Ultimately, the move was likely no more than opportunistic posturing by McKenzie, who is cut from the same cloth of Ron Wolf and Ted Thompson.