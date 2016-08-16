New England Patriots CB Malcolm Butler prepared to take leadership role

While fighting might not be the answer to solving everyday issues, it certainly sends a telling message when opted for on the football field. 

Butler ejected from joint practice with Bears following tussle with Jeffery 

In the first of three joint practices that the New England Patriots are indulging in with the Chicago Bears on a steamy Monday afternoon at Gillette Stadium, 2015 Pro Bowl cornerback Malcolm Butler let his distaste for 2013 Pro Bowl wide receiver Alshon Jeffery be felt during 11-on-11 drills. Following the conclusion of a play, Butler continued to mouth at the Bears No. 1 target, a shouting match which escalated into a battle of pushing and shoving and concluded with the pair sticking their fingers through each others facemasks. 

The flaring of these two tempers brought the entire scrimmage to a standstill, as players from both teams briefly joined the scuffle before it reached an abrupt halt. However, the message had been received as Butler was ejected from the practice while Jeffery was relegated to witnessing the conclusion of the afternoon from the sidelines. 