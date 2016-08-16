New England Patriots CB Malcolm Butler prepared to take leadership role

While fighting might not be the answer to solving everyday issues, it certainly sends a telling message when opted for on the football field.

Butler ejected from joint practice with Bears following tussle with Jeffery

In the first of three joint practices that the New England Patriots are indulging in with the Chicago Bears on a steamy Monday afternoon at Gillette Stadium, 2015 Pro Bowl cornerback Malcolm Butler let his distaste for 2013 Pro Bowl wide receiver Alshon Jeffery be felt during 11-on-11 drills. Following the conclusion of a play, Butler continued to mouth at the Bears No. 1 target, a shouting match which escalated into a battle of pushing and shoving and concluded with the pair sticking their fingers through each others facemasks.

The flaring of these two tempers brought the entire scrimmage to a standstill, as players from both teams briefly joined the scuffle before it reached an abrupt halt. However, the message had been received as Butler was ejected from the practice while Jeffery was relegated to witnessing the conclusion of the afternoon from the sidelines.

Despite the fact that Butler's quickness to throw a jab at an opposing wide receiver would be troubling if authentic game action had actually been taking place, the 5'11", 190-pounder's willingness to stand his ground against one of the more physically imposing wideouts in the NFL is an encouraging sign for Patriots fans. Expected to emerge as a legitimate leader on what looks to be an improved defensive back line, Butler's aggressiveness throughout training camp has not gone unnoticed, further underlined by his poking of the bear in Jeffery.

Butler prepared to take shape as premier cornerback material

Ever since clinching New England's heart-stopping victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl 49 with an incredible final-minute interception of quarterback Russell Wilson with his team clinging to a 28-24 lead, the formerly undrafted West Alabama product has proved himself as more than simply a one-pick wonder. With the Patriots thin at cornerback following the departures of Darrelle Revis and Brandon Browner following their championship season of 2014, Butler strangled hold of the moniker of premier cornerback on New England's roster last season.

He garnered 67 tackles, 15 pass deflections, and two interceptions over the course of 2015, earning Pro Bowl honors in just his second season in the league. Overlooking his tumult-filled past in overcoming his unheralded status coming out of college, Butler has now matured into a shutdown cornerback with the confidence parallel to that of the Arizona Cardinals' Patrick Peterson or the Washington Redskins' Josh Norman.

His combination of foot speed and technique in checking the league's top receiving threats is stupendous, and the 26-year-old has never suffered from the issue of a lack of self-assurance. His undeniable belief in his own abilities has influenced his improvement into a third-year pro who lives and breathes the opportunity to go up against the opposition's best option in the passing game.

This was evidenced by his willingness to keep the New Orleans Saints' lightning-fast Brandin Cooks in check throughout the Patriots' pair of joint practices with the NFC South squad last week as well as his forcefulness in locking down Jeffery on Monday afternoon.

Butler will need to transfer this militant approach in coverage to the actual playing field come the regular season without the flying of tempers. New England has plenty of Pro Bowl-caliber receiving options coming their way over the course of the season, with bouts against the Houston Texans' DeAndre Hopkins, the Pittsburgh Steelers' Antonio Brown, and the Cincinnati Bengals' A.J. Green gracing the schedule. However, if Butler's maturity throughout the preseason thus far is any indication, expect him to challenge these formidable wideouts in convincing fashion once the lights flicker on.