New England Patriots OL Sebastian Vollmer could miss season with hip injury

The past few seasons have been tumultuous injury-wise for New England Patriots right tackle Sebastian Vollmer, and that notion remains unchanged heading into the 2016 campaign. 

Vollmer suffers season-threatening hip injury 

After undergoing offseason surgery to repair a hampered shoulder, Vollmer is headed to the PUP/injured reserve list to begin the year with a hip injury suffered during training camp. With his body entering the twilight zone of its prime at 32 years of age, the Germany native could be facing a recovery time too formidable to overcome in order to put himself back on the playing field by the conclusion of the season. 