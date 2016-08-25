New England Patriots acquire LB Barkevious Mingo from Cleveland Browns for fifth-round pick

Reminiscent of the New England Patriots acquiring outside linebacker Jabaal Sheard and running back Dion Lewis in 2015, the team has added another failed Cleveland Browns project.

Patriots add Mingo from Browns

New England shipped a 2017 fifth-round selection to Cleveland on Thursday afternoon in exchange for linebacker Barkevious Mingo, who struggled to find his niche with the embattled Browns over three seasons with the team. Mingo was originally selected by Cleveland with the sixth overall pick in the 2013 draft, however, he was unable to find any resemblance of consistency with the squad. The LSU product impressed in his rookie season while garnering five sacks playing the outside linebacker position, but his stock quickly plummeted over his following pair of seasons in Ohio.

After scuffling as a pass rusher early on in the 2014 season, Mingo was transformed into a pass-defending linebacker to no avail, finishing the campaign with just two sacks and four pass deflections. In 16 games last season, the 25-year-old hit rock bottom, failing to record a sack while racking up career lows in tackles (24 total).

Mingo represents yet another Cleveland first-round failure

First-round futility is nothing new for Browns fans, who have seen five of the team's eight opening round selections from 2011-2015 depart Cleveland amid plentiful jeers. Such victims include much-maligned quarterbacks Brandon Weedon and Johnny Manziel in addition to former No. 3 overall pick Trent Richardson.

While the Browns view Mingo as a lost cause, the Patriots feel as though he still possesses a considerable amount of potential if utilized correctly within the New England system. The 6'5", 240-pounder was originally selected by former Cleveland general manager Mike Lombardi, who served as a consultant on head coach Bill Belichick's staff from 2014-2015. Lombardi orchestrated the signings of Sheard and Lewis, both former Browns, prior to the 2015 season, and both excelled in Foxboro.

Sheard, a second-round selection by Cleveland in 2011, gathered eight sacks with the Patriots last season while Lewis picked up 622 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns, exemplifying Lombardi's savviness in prying the pair from the Browns. New England will be looking for similar production from Mingo, who will compete with Sheard (dealing with an ACL sprain) and the injured Rob Ninkovich (torn triceps) for snaps at outside linebacker.