New England Patriots acquire LB Barkevious Mingo from Cleveland Browns for fifth-round pick
Barkevious Mingo warms up prior to his final contest with the Browns in January of 2016. | Source: David Richard - AP

Reminiscent of the New England Patriots acquiring outside linebacker Jabaal Sheard and running back Dion Lewis in 2015, the team has added another failed Cleveland Browns project. 

Patriots add Mingo from Browns

New England shipped a 2017 fifth-round selection to Cleveland on Thursday afternoon in exchange for linebacker Barkevious Mingo, who struggled to find his niche with the embattled Browns over three seasons with the team. Mingo was originally selected by Cleveland with the sixth overall pick in the 2013 draft, however, he was unable to find any resemblance of consistency with the squad. The LSU product impressed in his rookie season while garnering five sacks playing the outside linebacker position, but his stock quickly plummeted over his following pair of seasons in Ohio. 

After scuffling as a pass rusher early on in the 2014 season, Mingo was transformed into a pass-defending linebacker to no avail, finishing the campaign with just two sacks and four pass deflections. In 16 games last season, the 25-year-old hit rock bottom, failing to record a sack while racking up career lows in tackles (24 total).