VAVEL USA's 2016 NFL Guide: Oakland Raiders team preview
In 2015, VAVEL cited the building up of Rome as an analogue for the modern era Oakland Raiders model of rebuilding. It has been 13 seasons since the Raiders last made the playoffs and Oakland hasn’t tasted the tournament since their Super Bowl appearance in 2002. In 2016, the Oakland Raiders will for the first time in over a decade feel the pressure of expectation.

Back in black

If household names are indicative of a team’s success, then the Raiders are in good graces. Third-year quarterback Derek Carr, second-year receiver Amari Cooper, and third-year running back Latavius Murray headline an offense run behind one of the most formidable offensive lines in the league. Defensively, the team returns All-Pro talent Khalil Mack at edge defender, while free agent signees Bruce Irvin and Sean Smith rehabilitate a defense on the rise.

Buried treasure

In 2015, the Raiders played with house money and broke even on expectations. Playing a highly competitive division in the AFC West while also facing strong cross-conference foes in the NFC North wasn’t the best formula for a young team with an outside chance at a playoff berth. Still, the seeds planted via the draft and free agency began to germinate throughout the year.

Derek Carr was the biggest harvest of the 2015 season. His hot start left the team 4-3 at the midway point before normalizing toward 9-7. Even though Carr regressed as the season went on, his late-season play was still leaps and bounds better than even his best outings as a rookie. A big part of his ascension came with the drafting of Amari Cooper in the 2015 draft. Along with Cooper, the free agent signing of Michael Crabtree made the Raiders' receiving corps exponentially better and became the team’s best group statistically since the early 2000s.