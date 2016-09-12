Cassius Marsh's monster game sign of things to come?

In a surprisingly close game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Miami Dolphins, both teams were looking for role players to step up and make big plays in clutch situations. Thankfully for the Seahawks, that player was one of their own, Cassius Marsh. A little background on him because chances are you've never heard of the player. Marsh is a defensive end drafted in the fourth round of the 2014 draft and signed a four year contract with Seattle. Congratulations, you now know Wikipedia's whole summary on his professional career.

Now 99% of the time, that Wikipedia page would stay relatively blank, with maybe short updates on the new teams he joined and when he would eventually retire. However, he might have single-handedly changed that on Sunday against the Dolphins.

Game summary

The day didn't start off well for Marsh. Early on, he missed his assignment on Arian Foster, opting to rush the quarterback Ryan Tannehill instead of picking Foster up. Foster was open for the screen pass and ran 50 yards before someone finally tackled him. However, instead of getting down on himself, Marsh displayed maturity by moving on and having the game of his life.

He ended up with three tackles in punt coverage, a strip sack late in the game, and a blocked field goal early in the fourth quarter that would've tied the game. Here's a compilation of all his highlights from that game.

He put the team on his back and more than made up for his early blunder. Now, there's a lot of talk surrounding him and debates about whether the dude is for real.

Star in the making or one hit wonder?

It may be way too early to predict Marsh's career, but this was his first chance to show the nation what he's got. And boy, he didn't disappoint. He solidified his spot on special teams as well as earned more playing time on defense even though he's a second string strongside linebacker. This gives him more opportunities to showcase his talent, but also more opportunities to mess up.

So what's the prediction? This game was kind of a special circumstance in that he's on the brink of cracking the starting rotation and he messed up early and wanted to make up for it for his teammates. This just added to his drive to prove himself to the rest of team.

While most NFL players play at 100% every game, there are certain times where they will push above and beyond what they are capable of, and this might have been one of those times for Marsh. It is way too early to tell what kind of player he will be, but the next few games might help make that clearer. Right now, he looks like he might become a solid starter that will stay around the league for a while. His effort will be his best asset, and teams and fans alike love effort. One thing's for sure, he needs to take advantage of the increase in playing time, with his next goal knocking Mike Morgan out from the starting position. Keep watching Marsh, but don't expect him to become a Hall of Famer as of yet.