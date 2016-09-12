Cassius Marsh's monster game sign of things to come?
Cassius Marsh was all over the field on Sunday, prompting speculation about whether this will become the norm for him or not. Photo Credits: Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Images.

In a surprisingly close game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Miami Dolphins, both teams were looking for role players to step up and make big plays in clutch situations. Thankfully for the Seahawks, that player was one of their own, Cassius Marsh. A little background on him because chances are you've never heard of the player. Marsh is a defensive end drafted in the fourth round of the 2014 draft and signed a four year contract with Seattle. Congratulations, you now know Wikipedia's whole summary on his professional career. 

Now 99% of the time, that Wikipedia page would stay relatively blank, with maybe short updates on the new teams he joined and when he would eventually retire. However, he might have single-handedly changed that on Sunday against the Dolphins. 

Game summary

The day didn't start off well for Marsh. Early on, he missed his assignment on Arian Foster, opting to rush the quarterback Ryan Tannehill instead of picking Foster up. Foster was open for the screen pass and ran 50 yards before someone finally tackled him. However, instead of getting down on himself, Marsh displayed maturity by moving on and having the game of his life.

He ended up with three tackles in punt coverage, a strip sack late in the game, and a blocked field goal early in the fourth quarter that would've tied the game. Here's a compilation of all his highlights from that game. 