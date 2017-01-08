Seattle Seahawks take a strong win against Detroit Lions in wild card matchup

Despite Matthew Stafford's career year, the Detroit Lions just couldn't find openings against the Seattle Seahawks' defense.

As a result, the Lions only managed to score two field goals while giving up 26 points to the opposition.

Seahawks offense

The majority of the credit here goes to the combination of Russell Wilson and Thomas Rawls.

The former threw for 224 yards and two touchdowns and kept the ball secure without a single interception. Though Stafford threw for roughly 205 yards, he couldn't find the answers off the pass. Marvin Jones, who lead in receptions and receiving yards, managed to gain a measly 81 yards throughout the game, which dictates just how effective Seattle was at stopping the ball in the air.

Meanwhile, Rawls set the Seahawks post-season rushing record in only 27 rush attempts.