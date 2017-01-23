Jamie Collins, Cleveland Browns agree to 4-year, $50 million deal
Jamie Collins has been a solid addition to the Browns since joining the team in October. (USA Today Sports)

Jamie Collins will be a member of the Cleveland Browns for the foreseeable future. 

First reported by the NFL Network, the Browns locked up the 27-year old rising star to a 4-year and $50 million. Collins will make $26 million guaranteed over that span. The annual average of $12.5 million per year will make Collins the fourth highest paid linebacker in the entire NFL behind Von Miller, Justin Houston and Clay Matthews