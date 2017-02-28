Minnesota Vikings decline Adrian Peterson's 2017 option

The Minnesota Vikings announced Tuesday afternoon that the team will not be picking up running back Adrian Peterson's 2017 team option, making the ten-year veteran a free agent on March 9th.

Reaction from the Vikings, Peterson

Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman said today, “Adrian is an important part of the Minnesota Vikings organization. We will continue to have conversations with his representatives and leave our future options open while determining what is best for both parties moving forward.” 

The Vikings could decide to bring pack Peterson at a lower rate, something that both sides sound interested in.

In a statement to ESPN, Peterson said his time in Minnesota was incredible.

"It's been a great 10 years with the Minnesota Vikings. They know what I bring to the organization as a player, with my work ethic and dedication. I spoke with Rick Spielman this past weekend. The door is still open to find some common ground. I understand addressing the offensive line is one of their main priorities this offseason. In the meantime, I will explore my other options and see what path God leads me on. My main goal remains the same: to win a Super Bowl championship with a great team, which I also believe we have in Minnesota."