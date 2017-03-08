New York Giants make a splash, sign WR Brandon Marshall

One day before the official start of the 2017 NFL free agency period, the New York Giants have already made a major splash, signing wide receiver Brandon Marshall to a 2-year, $12 million deal. The deal is great for both sides as it gives the Giants another outstanding receiving threat and also lets Marshall remain in the New York area.

Why the Jets moved on from Marshall 

In 2015  he set the New York Jets franchise record for catches with 109 and receiving yards  with 1,502 in a single season. He also added an outstanding fourteen touchdowns, but 2016 was a much different story. He and Ryan Fitzpatrick never got in sync and his running mate, Eric Decker  struggled with injuries and missed most of the season. In 2016 he managed only 59 catches for 788 yards and three touchdowns. Just a few weeks ago the Jets granted Marshall's request and released the 32-year old veteran.