Eddie Lacy agrees to new contract with the Seattle Seahawks

A year after struggling mightily in the running game following the departure of Marshawn Lynch, the Seattle Seahawks have brought in free agent Eddie Lacy to potentially fill that void. The Seahawks and Lacy came to terms on a one-year deal on Tuesday

Fresh start for Lacy

As a second-round pick out of Alabama in 2013, Lacy showed the potential to be one of the NFL's next big stars at running back as he broke onto the scene with 1,178 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns in his rookie campaign. Since then he has struggled with consistency as he managed just 360 yards in 5 games in an injury-riddled 2016 season.

Part of his struggles was due to his weight gain and that is one reason why some teams weren't willing to sign Lacy this offseason. Now with a fresh start with the Seahawks, Lacy has the chance to re-start his career in Seattle. If Lacy can rebound this season it may lead to a bigger contract down the line from the 'Hawks. But first, Lacy must prove he can regain his rookie form from just a few years ago.

Low risk, high reward for Seattle

The move is also extremely good for Seattle. Since Pete Carroll joined the team in 2010, the Seahawks have been one of the most effective teams running the ball in large part because of Marshawn Lynch. After Lynch walked away before last season, the Seahawks struggled to find a consistent running attack, partially due to their inferior offensive line. If Lacy can return to his old form it will be a good investment for Seattle as they look to return to the playoffs for another time. Lacy joins a backfield of young, talented running backs with Thomas Rawls and C.J. Prosise. Free agent Jamaal Charles is still scheduled to visit in the coming days.