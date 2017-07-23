2017 New York Giants position previews: Quarterbacks

Manning looks for a bounce back 2017

Following a terrific 2015 campaign, Eli Manning had a bit of a roller coaster season in 2016. Despite leading the New York Giants to the playoffs for the first time since 2011, he had a drop off in yards, touchdowns, and an increase in interceptions from the previous season. In 2015 Manning had a career year going for 4,432 yards and 35 touchdowns. 2016, however, was a much different story. Manning finished with just 26 touchdowns and barely crossed the 4,000-yard mark as he finished with just 4,027. If the Giants want to make the playoffs again, Manning will have to be much better.

Surrounded by great play makers like Odell Beckham Jr, Brandon Marshall and rookie tight end Evan Engram, Manning should have no problem padding his stats this season. If Manning can utilize his weapons and play to his full potential he should be able to lead the Giants back to the playoffs this year.

What happens behind Manning?

If history is any indication, the Giants will only carry two quarterbacks on the roster; as of now, they have four. Eli Manning is a lock, while rookie third-round pick Davis Webb will be an understudy to Manning and possibly the Giants quarterback of the future. However, for next season, the backup job will likely belong to either Josh Johnson or Geno Smith.

Johnson was the second-stringer last season in his first year in New York. Since entering the league in 2008, Johnson has played on 10 different teams and has made just five starts, throwing five touchdowns and ten interceptions. Smith, meanwhile, has made 30 career starts (all with the Jets) since entering the league in 2013. He has thrown 28 touchdowns and 36 interceptions. At just 26-years old, Smith could be a nice backup behind Manning.

Regardless of what happens with the backup situation, it likely will not matter as Eli Manning has not missed a start since 2004 and nothing looks to change. With Manning at the helm, the Giants quarterbacks should be in a good position heading into 2017.