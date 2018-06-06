Shane Ray to miss three months

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Shane Ray informed Broncos fans that he is dealing with complications from a previous wrist surgery and is evaluating his options regarding treatment plans.

In a post on his Instagram, Ray wrote, With all the speculation going around about my wrist. No I didn't reinsure anything. There was a complication from the initial surgery that needs correcting. We will evaluate my options going forward."

Sources: #Broncos pass-rusher Shane Ray does need another wrist surgery. This comes following more tests and a second opinion. Knocks him out for the rest of the spring at the very least. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 6, 2018

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network noted that Ray will undergo a new surgery on his wrist with a recovery time of at least three months. With that being said, Ray will miss the start of the 2018 season.

This is devastating news for Ray. Ray's 2017 season was hindered by three wrist injuries. He managed one sack over eight games after his season was bookended by stints on injured reserve.

That was a big step back from the 2016 season. In 2016, Ray recorded a career-high 33 tackles and eight sacks. He also recovered two fumbles and returned one for a touchdown.

Ray, who had his fifth-year option declined by the Broncos, will be an unrestricted free agent following the 2018 season.

Fall from the depth chart

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (55) |Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports|

Luckily for the Broncos they have some serious depth at the outside linebacker position. First-rounder Bradley Chubb. Chubb would likely be the next man up.

Chubb played defensive end in N.C. State's 4-3 defense, but will transition to an outside linebacker. If his transition goes over smoothly, the rich could be richer in Denver. Chubb was brought in to be the compliment for pass rush extraordinaire Von Miller.

Shaquil Barrett is another option at the position. In Ray's absence, Barrett recorded 36 total tackles with four sacks and two forced fumbles a season ago.