Minnesota Vikings agree to extension with star defenseman Danielle Hunter

Going forward, the Minnesota Vikings have secured a key member of the defensive line for the future.

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter (99) warms up before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. |Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports|

On Wednesday, the Minnesota Vikings secured a cornerstone of the defensive line.

The Vikings and defensive end Danielle Hinter agreed on a five-year, $72 million contract extension with $40 million guaranteed with a $15 million signing bonus.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport first reported the details of the deal. Rapoport would go on to say that Hunter will receive $48 million over the first three years. He can earn up to $78 million all together.

Since joining the Vikings in 2015 as a third-round pick out of LSU, the 6-foot-5, 252-pound Hunter has developed into a reliable defender off the edge.

In three seasons Hunter has totaled 147 tackles (91 solo tackles) and 25.5 sacks to go along with 36 tackles for a loss, 125 quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

 