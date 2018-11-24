Tyrann Mathieu wants nothing to do with his former team, feels good about joining the Texans

Tyrann Mathieu's tenure in Arizona did not end on a good note.

Mathieu was selected by the Cardinals in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He quickly became a starter with the Cardinals and was an All-Pro selection in 2015

Back in 2016, the Cardinals at the time made Mathieu the highest-paid safety in the NFL. However, injuries limited the amount of time that Mathieu saw on the field and didn't live up the contract with the Cardinals last season.

When the offseason started, It was reported that Mathieu and the Arizona Cardinals were working towards a contract restructure. Ultimately, the team chose to release Mathieu which set up the signing of quarterback Sam Bradford. Mathieu would sign with the Houston Texas days later.

It is safe to say that Mathieu still has animosity about the situation.

During a live feed on his Instagram page a few days ago, Mathieu responded to a user who wanted the Honey Badger to come back to AZ. The video has been deleted but the relevant portion of the video was saved by an Instagram user and reported by Cards Wire at USA Today.

"Man, I'm not coming back to Arizona after what y'all did to me. Y'all crazy, man. Y'all people did me wrong in Arizona, man. I'll never come back to Arizona," he said. "I'm gonna always take care of the community, though. But I ain't coming back. Not (after) what y'all did to me." Mathieu can be heard saying in the video.

Finding new life in Houston

It has been eight months since Mathieu joined the Houston Texans defensive backfield and it appears both sides are feeling really good about the signing.

Mathieu has started every game for Houston and recorded 61 tackles, three sacks and two interceptions while on his way to becoming an emotional leader alongside J.J. Watt, Jadeveon Clowney and DeShaun Watson.

Mathieu and the Texans will attempt to sign to a long-term contract this offseason. The business part of the game come when the season is over.For now, Mathieu and the Texans will enjoy the ride as they are on a seven-game winning streak and fighting for a playoff spot.

“I’m extremely thankful," Mathieu told the Houston Chronicle recently. "Obviously, coming to a new city, coming to a new team, not really knowing what was in front of me, but hoping for the best, things are going well for me.

"I’ve got a lot to be thankful for this year. I have a beautiful family. I’m looking forward to the rest of the year.”

It only makes sense for the Texans to keep Mathieu long term. He and rookie Justin Reid have developed a nice team in the defensive back field. Mentoring Reid has had a positive effect on Reid and the organization. In his first season, Reid has totaled 53 tackles, seven passes defended, three interceptions and one touchdown.

After losing the first three games of the season, the Texans will look to make it eight in a row in a divisional matchup against the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football.