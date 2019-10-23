Green Bay Packers 42- 24 Oakland Raiders: Rodgers hits Raiders for Six TD's in statement making victory

Aaron Rodgers has had an efficient but not spectacular start to the NFL season so far. Sunday nights performance blew that statement out of the water as he led the Green Bay Packers to a 42-24 win over the Oakland Raiders.

Rodgers threw five touchdown passes, ran into the endzone himself for another and threw for 429 yards with no interceptions.

Raiders Tight End Darren Waller fresh off signing his new $9 million per season contract scored two receiving TD's, including the last of the game in the dying minutes.

A spectacular catch by Allen Lazard was pivotal in a TD drive towards the end of the third quarter finished off by a Jimmy Graham catch from Rodgers.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling put the finishing touches on a Packers win with a 74 yard TD reception.

The first half

The Raiders took the lead twice early in the game, firstly off a field goal before a Foster Moreau TD early in the second quarter gave Oakland a 10-7 lead. Green Bay's TD in-between came from Aaron Jones who caught a pass from Rodgers and overall contributed 83 scrimmage yards.

With just over four minutes left in the half a pass interference call moved the Packers to the three yard line and two plays later Jamaal Williams ran in on second and goal to give the lead back to Packers at 14-10.

The Packers made the most of an extra opportunity to put points on the board as on the Raiders' Derek Carr on a run of his own stretched out for the goal line to lose the ball through the end zone.

With that play being ruled a fumble and the Packers getting the ball back they made the most of that opportunity as they went on to make it 21-10 after Jake Kumerow caught a 37 yard TD pass to the right of the field with just 20 seconds left of the half.

Packers scoring just as consistent in the second half

The Packers started off the second half the same way they finished the first with another TD drive that lasted just 2:56.

This time Rodgers ran it in by himself rolling out to his right for a three yard TD to make it 28-10. The main bulk of the yards on that drive came from a 56 yard catch by Valdes-Scantling.

Darren Waller scored the only Oakland points midway through the third quarter converting a Derek Carr pass in the red zone to make it 28-17 Packers. He was left wide open inside the end zone as Carr threw down the middle from seven yards out.

With just over two minutes left in the third quarter a spectacular 26 yard catch by Allen Lazard set up Jimmy Graham to score on the next play from 3 yards out. 35-17 Packers.

The inability of the Raiders to finish off inside the Red Zone

Although 18 points behind going into the fourth quarter you'd be forgiven for thinking the Raiders still have a chance here.

The stats at the end of the game without knowing what happened would tell you this was fairly even.

Total Yards - GB 481, OAK 484

Time of Possession GB 30:24, OAK 29:36

The Raiders were able to rush for 155 yards in total compared to just 60 for the Packers as they elected to go with the hot hand and trust in Rodgers to move the chains.

Carr only missed on six passes going 22 for 28 for 293 yards and two TD's.

Apart from Rodgers running riot and having by far his best game of the season it was the Raiders inability to finish red zone drives which also contributed to this loss.

The Carr run fumbled into the end zone near the end of the first half mentioned earlier was the first, with two more coming in the fourth quarter.

With 11:15 left in the fourth quarter Josh Jacobs was stopped from breaching the end zone on fourth and goal from one yard out by the Packers D, namely Jaire Alexander and B.J. Goodson.

On the Raiders next drive after a quick three and out by the Packers, the Raiders found themselves in the red zone again, this time a tipped pass was intercepted by Cornerback Kevin King with 8:09 left in the game.

If those turnovers didn't secure the game for the Packers then Valdes-Scantling's 76 yard TD reception did. Rodgers found the Wide Receiver out to the left and he done all of the work after that running almost the length of the field to convert.

The game finished 42-24 with Darren Waller's second TD of the day.

Next up for the 6-1 Packers is an away trip to face another AFC West team the 5-2 Kansas City Chiefs in primetime on Sunday night.

For the Raiders now 3-3, a trip to Houston to face the 4-3 Texans.