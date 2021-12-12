Highlights and Touchdowns: Bills 27-33 Buccaneers in NFL 2021

ADVERTISEMENT
Final Score
OT 5:42
The Game is Over!
OT 8:48
2nd & 7
OT 8:58
OT 10:00
2nd & 7
OT 10:00
End of 4th
We go to overtime
4th 0:16
4th 0:16
J. Darden to TB 16 for 7 yards.
4th 0:24
T. Bass 25 yard field goal is GOOD.
4th 1:48
1st & 10
4th 2:00
4th 3:05
2nd & 6
4th 3:16
M. Stevenson to BUF 23 for 5 yards.
4th 4:15
1st & 10
4th 4:53
2nd & 5
4th 4:53
TD Bills
Allen. Davis. We've got a three-point game in Tampa. #BillsMafia— NFL (@NFL) December 13, 2021
📺: #BUFvsTB on CBS
📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/aCxBADEo5x
4th 4:53
T. Bass extra point is GOOD.
4th 8:17
4th 9:07
J. Darden ran ob at TB 37 for 33 yards.
TD Bills
A @Dawson_Knox TD brings the @BuffaloBills within 10. #BillsMafia— NFL (@NFL) December 13, 2021
📺: #BUFvsTB on CBS
📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/GTBnXjdi6D
4th 9:07
T. Bass extra point is GOOD.
4th 10:50
1st & 10
4th 11:20
2nd & 6
4th 11:20
4th 11:24
R. Succop 24 yards field goal is GOOD.
4th 13:31
1st & 10
4th 14:55
1st & 10
End of 3rd
3rd 1:35
1st & 10
3rd 2:11
2nd & 8
3rd 2:18
3rd 4:53
2nd & 6
3rd 5:02
3rd 7:29
2nd & 1
3rd 7:29
TD Bills
Josh Allen goes 18 yards for the TD!— NFL (@NFL) December 12, 2021
It's a 14-point game. #BillsMafia
📺: #BUFvsTB on CBS
📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/Ea1VXZxKpd
3rd 7:34
T. Bass extra point is GOOD.
3rd 9:17
1st & 10
3rd 10:47
1st & 10
3rd 11:09
1st & 10
3rd 11:15
Turnover on Downs.
3rd 12:28
2nd & 8
3rd 12:34
Turnover on Downs.
3rd 15:00
1st & 10
3rd 15:00
Half-Time
2nd 0:00
2nd 0:13
2nd 0:40
1st & 10
2nd 0:46
2nd 1:00
2nd & 10
2nd 1:08
R. Sherman to BUF 45 for no gain.
2nd 1:29
TD Buccaneers
QB sneak. Touchdown, Tom. #GoBucs— NFL (@NFL) December 12, 2021
📺: #BUFvsTB on CBS
📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/ETiITqKUzd
2nd 1:29
R. Succop extra point is GOOD.
2nd 1:43
1st & Goal
2nd 1:56
2nd 2:56
1st & 10
2nd 4:12
1st & 10
2nd 4:20
2nd 6:24
1st & 10
2nd 7:03
2nd & 1
2nd 7:11
M. Stevenson to BUF 25 for 29 yards.
TD Buccaneers
A leaping TD grab by Mike Evans! #GoBucs @MikeEvans13_— NFL (@NFL) December 12, 2021
📺: #BUFvsTB on CBS
📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/9D2vG4aQCd
2nd 7:11
R. Succop extra point is GOOD.
2nd 9:02
1st & 10
2nd 9:28
1st & 10
2nd 9:28
2nd 9:31
T. Bass 21 yards field goal is GOOD.
2nd 11:48
1st & Goal
2nd 13:36
1st & 10
2nd 13:36
2nd 13:40
R. Succop 23 yard field goal is GOOD.
End of 1st
1st 0:26
1ro y 10
1st 1:07
1st & 10
1st 2:10
1st & 10
1st 2:46
1st & 10
1st 4:26
1st & 10
1st 5:19
2nd & 6
1st 5:27
1st 7:33
1st & 10
1st 8:13
2nd & 5
TD Buccaneers
LENNY. 47-yard TD run! #GoBucs— NFL (@NFL) December 12, 2021
📺: #BUFvsTB on CBS
📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/M3HD4LVkJB
1st 8:13
1st 8:13
R. Succop extra point is GOOD.
1st 9:00
1st & 10
1st 9:55
2nd & 7
1st 10:05
J. Darden to TB 33 for 10 yards.
1st 12:20
1st & 10
1st 12:50
2nd & 9
1st 13:02
M. Stevenson to BUF 18 for 4 yards.
1st 14:56
2nd & 24
Kick-off
J. Darden ran ob at TB 24 for 15 yards.
All set at Raymond James Stadium
Bills vs Buccaneers next here on VAVEL.
LOVE the energy, @UDWJPP pic.twitter.com/6bfP5Du2Qm— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) December 12, 2021
Contrasts for the Buffalo Bills this season
The reality, however, is that Buffalo of late has hardly resembled the team that won the most games a year ago since 1991, its first division title since 1995, achieving its deepest playoff streak in 27 years earlier. from losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game.
The Bills are 3-4 in their last seven games and are coming off a tough 14-10 home loss to New England in which the Patriots rushed the ball 46 times for 222 yards and attempted only three passes.
This is how the Bills come out onto the pitch
Firing it up in Tampa. 🔥@zippo | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/UZzNIbdoIL— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) December 12, 2021
The Bucs take to the pitch of Raymond James
Almost that ⏰ pic.twitter.com/6aRrVr2xDz— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) December 12, 2021
Bucs for the NFC South crown
The reigning Super Bowl champion can clinch his first NFC South crown since 2007 with a win over the Bills and some outside help this afternoon, when Buffalo faces his former nemesis for the first time since Brady moved to Tampa. Bay in 2020.
Inactive report Bills
Inactive report Buccaneers
Brady vs Bills
The seven-time Super Bowl champion has averaged 247.7 yards per game in 35 career starts against Buffalo. He has also tallied 72 touchdowns, including two on the ground.
Former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, who came out of his retirement to join Brady in Tampa Bay, has also been very successful against the Bills, with 69 catches and 12 TD catches in 15 games.
A very interesting game on Sunday afternoon
The Bills will be looking forward to warmer conditions in Tampa Bay after the windy and icy showdown against the Patriots. Better weather should benefit Josh Allen and the offense, which is the key to the Buffalo Bills' success. The friendly confines of Raymond James Stadium are also advantageous for Tom Brady and the Buccaneers as they look to remain undefeated at home this season.
Get Started
Welcome and good afternoon.
Tune in here New Buffalo Bills vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Live Score
Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups.
Let's Go!
How to watch Buffalo Bills vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to directly stream it: Paramount+ & NFL Game Pass.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
What time is Buffalo Bills vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers match for NFL?
Argentina: 6:25 PM
Bolivia: 5:25 PM
Brazil: 7:25 PM
Chile: 6:25 PM
Colombia: 4:25 PM
Ecuador: 4:25 PM
USA (ET): 4:25 PM in CBS / Paramount+
Spain: 10:25 PM
Mexico: 3:25 PM in Fox Sports
Paraguay: 6:25 PM
Peru: 4:25 PM
Uruguay: 6:25 PM
Venezuela: 5:25 PM
Latest games between Buffalo Bills vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The last meeting between the two teams was on October 22, 2017, a game that the Buffalo Bills won 30-27 at New Era Field.
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo has hit just .500 since its bye week at 3-3. In the 3 losses, they could only add 6, 15 and 10 points respectively, very poor numbers for the expectations of this team. In their victories they averaged 34 points. The success of this Bills team is based on how the offense performs. Even when the defense steps up, as they did against Jacksonville keeping them at 9 and New England keeping them at 14, they still lost due to their offensive ineptitude.
Beat. The. Bucs.@Windows | #BUFvsTB pic.twitter.com/BCXTudgSXp— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) December 12, 2021
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
In the 30-17 win over the Falcons, Brady was spectacular. He completed for 368 yards and 4 touchdowns. Chris Godwin was the recipient of 15 of those completions as he racked up 143 yards. As for touchdowns, the great Rob Gronkowski was Brady's target on 2 of his 4 touchdown passes. Leonard Fournette and Cameron Brate were lucky to be on the other side of Brady's touchdown passes.
Don't be afraid to be great. #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/pYbzcDtRSm— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) December 12, 2021
The match will be played at Raymond James Stadium
Raymond James Stadium has hosted the XXXV, XLIII and LV editions of the Super Bowl, as well as the 2017 College Football Championship Game.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the NFL 2021: Buffalo Bills vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Live Updates!
So come with us to not miss any detail of what happens.