Highlights and Touchdowns: Bills 27-33 Buccaneers in NFL 2021
Picture: VAVEL

4:14 AM5 days ago

Highlights

4:13 AM5 days ago

8:44 PM5 days ago

Final Score

Great win of Buccaneers!

7:55 PM6 days ago

OT 5:42

T. Brady pass short middle to B. Perriman for 58 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

The Game is Over!

7:49 PM6 days ago

OT 8:48

L. Fournette up the middle to TB 9 for 3 yards.

2nd & 7

7:48 PM6 days ago

OT 8:58

M. Haack punts 63 yards to TB 6, out of bounds.
7:47 PM6 days ago

OT 10:00

D. Singletary left tackle to BUF 28 for 3 yards.

2nd & 7

7:45 PM6 days ago

OT 10:00

B. Pinion kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone, Touchback.
7:43 PM6 days ago

End of 4th

Bills 27-27 Buccaneers

We go to overtime

7:41 PM6 days ago

4th 0:16

T. Brady kneels.
7:41 PM6 days ago

4th 0:16

T. Bass kicks 56 yards from BUF 35 to TB 9.

J. Darden to TB 16 for 7 yards.

7:40 PM6 days ago

4th 0:24

FIELD GOAL

T. Bass 25 yard field goal is GOOD.

7:35 PM6 days ago

4th 1:48

J. Allen pass short right to G. Davis pushed ob at BUF 45 for 5 yards at 4th & 4.

1st & 10

7:30 PM6 days ago

4th 2:00

Two-Minute Warning.
7:25 PM6 days ago

4th 3:05

J. Allen pass short right to S. Diggs to BUF 27 for 4 yards.

2nd & 6

7:20 PM6 days ago

4th 3:16

B. Pinion punts 47 yards to BUF 18.

M. Stevenson to BUF 23 for 5 yards.

7:15 PM6 days ago

4th 4:15

T. Brady pass short right to M. Evans to TB 41 for 11 yards.

1st & 10

7:10 PM6 days ago

4th 4:53

T. Brady pass short middle to C. Brate to TB 30 for 5 yards.

2nd & 5

7:05 PM6 days ago

4th 4:53

T. Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone, Touchback.
7:00 PM6 days ago

TD Bills

6:55 PM6 days ago

4th 4:53

J. Allen pass short middle to G.Davis for 4 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

T. Bass extra point is GOOD.

6:50 PM6 days ago

4th 8:17

B. Pinion punts 35 yards to TB 46, downed by TB G. Stuard.
6:45 PM6 days ago

4th 9:07

T. Bass kicks 61 yards from BUF 35 to TB 4.

J. Darden ran ob at TB 37 for 33 yards.

6:40 PM6 days ago

TD Bills

6:35 PM6 days ago

4th 9:07

J. Allen pass short left to D. Knox for 15 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

T. Bass extra point is GOOD.

6:30 PM6 days ago

4th 10:50

J. Allen pass short left to S. Diggs to BUF 39 for 10 yards.

1st & 10

6:25 PM6 days ago

4th 11:20

J. Allen pass short right to D. Knox to BUF 29 for 4 yards.

2nd & 6

6:20 PM6 days ago

4th 11:20

B. Pinion kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone, Touchback.
6:15 PM6 days ago

4th 11:24

FIELD GOAL

R. Succop 24 yards field goal is GOOD.

6:10 PM6 days ago

4th 13:31

L. Fournette right end pushed ob at BUF 14 for 21 yards.

1st & 10

6:05 PM6 days ago

4th 14:55

T. Brady pass short middle to M. Evans to BUF 42 for 18 yards.

1st & 10

6:00 PM6 days ago

End of 3rd

Bills 10-24 Buccaneers
5:55 PM6 days ago

3rd 1:35

T. Brady pass deep middle to M. Evans to TB 36 for 24 yards.

1st & 10

5:50 PM6 days ago

3rd 2:11

L. Fournette up the middle to TB 12 for 2 yards.

2nd & 8

5:45 PM6 days ago

3rd 2:18

M. Haack punts 45 yards to TB 10, fair catch by J. Darden.
5:40 PM6 days ago

3rd 4:53

M. Breida right tackle to BUF 27 for 4 yards.

2nd & 6

5:35 PM6 days ago

3rd 5:02

B. Pinion punts 39 yards to BUF 23, downed by TB R. Cockrell.
5:30 PM6 days ago

3rd 7:29

R. Jones right end to TB 34 for 9 yards.

2nd & 1

5:25 PM6 days ago

3rd 7:29

T. Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone, Touchback.
5:20 PM6 days ago

TD Bills

5:15 PM6 days ago

3rd 7:34

J. Allen left guard for 18 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

T. Bass extra point is GOOD.

5:10 PM6 days ago

3rd 9:17

 J. Allen right end to TB 26 for 4 yards at 4th & 1.

1st & 10

5:05 PM6 days ago

3rd 10:47

J. Allen pass short right to S. Diggs to TB 39 for 13 yards.

1st & 10

5:00 PM6 days ago

3rd 11:09

D. Singletary right end pushed ob at BUF 48 for 29 yards.

1st & 10

4:55 PM6 days ago

3rd 11:15

T. Brady pass incomplete short left to C. Brate at 4th Down.

Turnover on Downs.

4:50 PM6 days ago

3rd 12:28

L. Fournette right tackle to BUF 40 for 2 yards.

2nd & 8

4:45 PM6 days ago

3rd 12:34

 M. Breida left end to BUF 42 for -3 yards.

Turnover on Downs.

4:40 PM6 days ago

3rd 15:00

J. Allen pass short left to G. Davis pushed ob at BUF 37 for 12 yards.

1st & 10

4:35 PM6 days ago

3rd 15:00

B. Pinion kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone, Touchback.
4:30 PM6 days ago

Half-Time

Bills 3-24 Buccaneers
4:25 PM6 days ago

2nd 0:00

T. Brady kneels.
4:20 PM6 days ago

2nd 0:13

M. Haack punts 61 yards to TB 2, downed by BUF S.Neal.
4:15 PM6 days ago

2nd 0:40

J. Allen right tackle pushed ob at BUF 42 for 22 yards.

1st & 10

4:10 PM6 days ago

2nd 0:46

B. Pinion punts 20 yards to BUF 20, out of bounds.
4:05 PM6 days ago

2nd 1:00

T. Brady pass incomplete short right to L. Fournette.

2nd & 10

4:00 PM6 days ago

2nd 1:08

J.Allen pass short right intended for D. Knox INTERCEPTED by R. Sherman at BUF 45.

R. Sherman to BUF 45 for no gain.

3:55 PM6 days ago

2nd 1:29

B. Pinion kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone, Touchback.
3:50 PM6 days ago

TD Buccaneers

3:45 PM6 days ago

2nd 1:29

T. Brady up the middle for 1 yard, TOUCHDOWN.

R. Succop extra point is GOOD.

3:40 PM6 days ago

2nd 1:43

T. Brady pass short left to M. Evans ran ob at BUF 2 for 20 yards.

1st & Goal

3:35 PM6 days ago

2nd 1:56

Two-Minute Warning.
3:30 PM6 days ago

2nd 2:56

T. Brady pass short left to C. Godwin to BUF 44 for 13 yards.

1st & 10

3:25 PM6 days ago

2nd 4:12

T. Brady pass short middle to R. Gronkowski to TB 44 for 16 yards.

1st & 10

3:20 PM6 days ago

2nd 4:20

M. Haack punts 34 yards to TB 28, out of bounds.
3:15 PM6 days ago

2nd 6:24

J. Allen pass short left to I. McKenzie to BUF 39 for 5 yards.

1st & 10

3:10 PM6 days ago

2nd 7:03

J. Allen pass short middle to D. Knox to BUF 34 for 9 yards.

2nd & 1

3:05 PM6 days ago

2nd 7:11

B. Pinion kicks 69 yards from TB 35 to end zone.

M. Stevenson to BUF 25 for 29 yards.

3:00 PM6 days ago

TD Buccaneers

2:55 PM6 days ago

2nd 7:11

T. Brady pass short left to M. Evans for 13 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

R. Succop extra point is GOOD.

2:50 PM6 days ago

2nd 9:02

T. Brady pass short middle to R. Gronkowski to BUF 34 for 18 yards.

1st & 10

2:45 PM6 days ago

2nd 9:28

T. Brady pass deep left to C. Godwin to TB 48 for 23 yards.

1st & 10

2:40 PM6 days ago

2nd 9:28

T. Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone, Touchback.
2:35 PM6 days ago

2nd 9:31

FIELD GOAL

T. Bass 21 yards field goal is GOOD.

2:30 PM6 days ago

2nd 11:48

J. Allen pass short right to G. Davis to TB 10 for 21 yards.

1st & Goal

2:25 PM6 days ago

2nd 13:36

J. Allen pass deep left to E.Sanders to 50 for 25 yards.

1st & 10

2:20 PM6 days ago

2nd 13:36

B. Pinion kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone, Touchback.
2:15 PM6 days ago

2nd 13:40

FIELD GOAL

R. Succop 23 yard field goal is GOOD.

2:10 PM6 days ago

End of 1st

Bills 0-7 Buccaneers
2:05 PM6 days ago

1st 0:26

T. Brady pass short left to L. Fournette to BUF 4 for 16 yards.

1ro y 10

2:00 PM6 days ago

1st 1:07

T. Brady scrambles up the middle to BUF 20 for 3 yards at 3rd & 2.

1st & 10

1:55 PM6 days ago

1st 2:10

T. Brady pass short middle to C. Godwin pushed ob at BUF 31 for 20 yards.

1st & 10

1:50 PM6 days ago

1st 2:46

L. Fournette up the middle to TB 49 for 2 yards at 2nd & 1.

1st & 10

1:45 PM6 days ago

1st 4:26

T. Brady up the middle to TB 26 for 2 yards at 3rd & 1.

1st & 10

1:40 PM6 days ago

1st 5:19

L. Fournette right tackle to TB 19 for 4 yards.

2nd & 6

1:35 PM6 days ago

1st 5:27

M. Haack punts 39 yards to TB 15, out of bounds.
1:30 PM6 days ago

1st 7:33

J. Allen right end to BUF 44 for 14 yards.

1st & 10

1:25 PM6 days ago

1st 8:13

J. Allen pass short left to S. Diggs to BUF 30 for 5 yards.

2nd & 5

1:20 PM6 days ago

TD Buccaneers

1:15 PM6 days ago

1st 8:13

B. Pinion kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone, Touchback.
1:10 PM6 days ago

1st 8:13

L. Fournette right tackle for 47 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

R. Succop extra point is GOOD.

1:05 PM6 days ago

1st 9:00

T. Brady pass short middle to C. Godwin to TB 48 for 7 yards.

1st & 10

1:00 PM6 days ago

1st 9:55

L. Fournette left guard to TB 36 for 3 yards.

2nd & 7

12:55 PM6 days ago

1st 10:05

M. Haack punts 44 yards to TB 23.

J. Darden to TB 33 for 10 yards.

12:50 PM6 days ago

1st 12:20

J. Allen pass short left to D. Singletary to BUF 29 for 10 yards.

1st & 10

12:45 PM6 days ago

1st 12:50

J. Allen pass short left to D. Singletary pushed ob at BUF 19 for 1 yard.

2nd & 9

12:40 PM6 days ago

1st 13:02

B. Pinion punts 55 yards to BUF 14.

M. Stevenson to BUF 18 for 4 yards.

12:35 PM6 days ago

1st 14:56

T. Brady Aborted. R. Jensen FUMBLES at TB 10, recovered by TB T. Brady at TB 10.

2nd & 24

12:30 PM6 days ago

Kick-off

T. Bass kicks 56 yards from BUF 35 to TB 9.

J. Darden ran ob at TB 24 for 15 yards.

12:25 PM6 days ago

All set at Raymond James Stadium

All set ladies and gentlemen for the kickoff of this Sunday afternoon game from Raymond James Stadium, hopefully we have a great game today. It's Week 14 of the NFL.

Bills vs Buccaneers next here on VAVEL.

12:20 PM6 days ago

Contrasts for the Buffalo Bills this season

The Bills have a top 10 offense and are averaging 28 points, which is tied for fifth in the NFL. Defense is No. 1 against passing and also ranks first overall, while limiting opponents to just 16.3 points per game.

The reality, however, is that Buffalo of late has hardly resembled the team that won the most games a year ago since 1991, its first division title since 1995, achieving its deepest playoff streak in 27 years earlier. from losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game.

The Bills are 3-4 in their last seven games and are coming off a tough 14-10 home loss to New England in which the Patriots rushed the ball 46 times for 222 yards and attempted only three passes.

12:15 PM6 days ago

This is how the Bills come out onto the pitch

Moment in which the Buffalo Bills take to the Raymond James court to face this important duel towards the playoffs:

12:10 PM6 days ago

The Bucs take to the pitch of Raymond James

The NFL champions take to the field to face the Bills this afternoon:

12:05 PM6 days ago

Bucs for the NFC South crown

Tom Brady had his way against the Bills for two decades with the New England Patriots, winning 32 of 35 games among division rivals, setting the NFL record for most wins by a quarterback against an opponent. and claiming 17 titles from the AFC East.

The reigning Super Bowl champion can clinch his first NFC South crown since 2007 with a win over the Bills and some outside help this afternoon, when Buffalo faces his former nemesis for the first time since Brady moved to Tampa. Bay in 2020.

12:00 PM6 days ago

Inactive report Bills

Bills inactive for today's game:

11:55 AM6 days ago

Inactive report Buccaneers

Buccaneers inactives for today's game:

11:50 AM6 days ago

Brady vs Bills

Tom Brady has beaten the Buffalo Bills nine times in a row since a 17-9 loss to Buffalo down the stretch of the 2014 season in which the quarterback played only the first half. Otherwise, he has lost just two games to the Bills in which he started and ended.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion has averaged 247.7 yards per game in 35 career starts against Buffalo. He has also tallied 72 touchdowns, including two on the ground.

Former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, who came out of his retirement to join Brady in Tampa Bay, has also been very successful against the Bills, with 69 catches and 12 TD catches in 15 games.

11:45 AM6 days ago

A very interesting game on Sunday afternoon

This Sunday afternoon, the Buffalo Bills coming off a loss to Tom Brady's old team face their current team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in the main game of the day. In a possible Super Bowl showdown, the Bills 7-3 will look to bounce back after a loss to New England in a game in which the opposing quarterback threw just one pass. Tampa Bay is currently on a 3 game win streak after wins over the Giants, Colts and Falcons.

The Bills will be looking forward to warmer conditions in Tampa Bay after the windy and icy showdown against the Patriots. Better weather should benefit Josh Allen and the offense, which is the key to the Buffalo Bills' success. The friendly confines of Raymond James Stadium are also advantageous for Tom Brady and the Buccaneers as they look to remain undefeated at home this season.

11:40 AM6 days ago

Get Started

We begin the coverage of this NFL game in its Week 14.

Welcome and good afternoon.

11:35 AM6 days ago

11:25 AM6 days ago

What time is Buffalo Bills vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers match for NFL?

This is the start time of the game Buffalo Bills vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers on December 12th, 2021 in several countries:

Argentina: 6:25 PM

Bolivia: 5:25 PM

Brazil: 7:25 PM

Chile: 6:25 PM 

Colombia: 4:25 PM

Ecuador: 4:25 PM

USA (ET): 4:25 PM in CBS / Paramount+

Spain: 10:25 PM

Mexico: 3:25 PM in Fox Sports

Paraguay: 6:25 PM 

Peru: 4:25 PM 

Uruguay: 6:25 PM

Venezuela: 5:25 PM

11:20 AM6 days ago

Latest games between Buffalo Bills vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The two teams have met 11 times, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers winning 7 games and the Buffalo Bills winning 4 games.

The last meeting between the two teams was on October 22, 2017, a game that the Buffalo Bills won 30-27 at New Era Field.

11:15 AM6 days ago

Buffalo Bills

In their last game, the one that set the offense back 50 years in time, the Buffalo Bills only managed 99 yards rushing. With strong winds and freezing temperatures, the running game needed to be strong for the Bills to score points. The failure to establish a running attack led directly to the offense struggling to score. The offense will have to work this afternoon when they face the best passing offense and the team with the most touchdowns in the NFL.

Buffalo has hit just .500 since its bye week at 3-3. In the 3 losses, they could only add 6, 15 and 10 points respectively, very poor numbers for the expectations of this team. In their victories they averaged 34 points. The success of this Bills team is based on how the offense performs. Even when the defense steps up, as they did against Jacksonville keeping them at 9 and New England keeping them at 14, they still lost due to their offensive ineptitude.

11:10 AM6 days ago

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have the opportunity this Sunday to send a powerful message to the media and other NFL teams. After the Bills lost to the Patriots, he put New England and Bill Belichick back in 1st place in the AFC East and everyone talked about this Patriots team having the potential to make a serious run in the next Super Bowl. Tom Brady has heard that and turned it into motivation, for this Sunday's mission.

In the 30-17 win over the Falcons, Brady was spectacular. He completed for 368 yards and 4 touchdowns. Chris Godwin was the recipient of 15 of those completions as he racked up 143 yards. As for touchdowns, the great Rob Gronkowski was Brady's target on 2 of his 4 touchdown passes. Leonard Fournette and Cameron Brate were lucky to be on the other side of Brady's touchdown passes.

11:05 AM6 days ago

The match will be played at Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium, also known as "Ray Jay", is a multipurpose stadium located in Tampa, Florida. It is the home stadium of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers of the National Football League, as well as the South Florida Bulls football team of the National Collegiate Athletic Association and the Tampa Bay Vipers of the XFL. It was inaugurated in 1998, has a capacity for 65,618 people and is expandable to 75,000 for special events. Its name comes from the sponsorship of the Raymond James Financial company.

Raymond James Stadium has hosted the XXXV, XLIII and LV editions of the Super Bowl, as well as the 2017 College Football Championship Game.

11:00 AM6 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NFL 2021: Buffalo Bills vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Live Updates!

My name is Alex CR and I'll be your host for this game: Buffalo Bills vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

So come with us to not miss any detail of what happens.

