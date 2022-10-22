Green Bay Packers vs Washington Commanders: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in 2022 NFL Season Game
Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Green Bay Packers vs Washington Commanders match for the 2022 NFL Season Game on Week 7.
What time is Green Bay Packers vs Washington Commanders match for 2022 NFL Season Game

Argentina: 2:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

Bolivia: 1:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

Brazil: 2:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

Chile: 2:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

Colombia: 12:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

Ecuador: 12:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

United States (ET): 1:00 PM on Fox Sports and NFL +

Spain: 7:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

Mexico: 12:00 PM on NFL Game Pass and Fox Sports

Paraguay: 2:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

Peru: 12:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

Uruguay: 2:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

Background Green Bay Packers vs Washington Commanders

In the all-time series, the Packers lead the record with 22 wins, 16 losses and one tie and have also won three of the last five.

Washington Commanders 10-24 Green Bay Packers, 2021

Washington Commanders 15-20 Green Bay Packers, 2019

Green Bay Packers 17-31 Washington Commanders, 2017

Green Bay Packers 24-42 Washington Commanders, 2016

Green Bay Packers 35-18 Washington Commanders, 2016 (Playoffs)

Key player Washington Commanders

The hiring of Carson Wentz has not been the solution for the Commanders who, in fact, is coming off his worst game and interestingly enough his team won. The former Eagles and Colts QB has completed 62.1 percent of his passes, 1489 yards, 10 touchdowns but with six interceptions.
Key player Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers' numbers aren't that bad, but compared to the last two seasons it does make a difference, as he has completed 67 percent of his completions, for 1403 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions.
Washington Commanders: Is the defense back?

In one of the worst games of the season, the Washington Commanders won last Thursday at the home of the Chicago Bears to add their second victory of the season, but they did it largely because of their defense, which was flawless and on several occasions inside the red zone did not allow the opponent to leave with points, so if they can repeat it, it could be key to get another victory.
Green Bay Packers: problems to move the ball

This year Aaron Rodgers will definitely not be the MVP unless he has a spectacular comeback, because the Green Bay Packers are finding many problems to move the ball on offense, mainly because the ground game became obsolete, while the game has had problems with the receivers but also with the protection that has left much to be desired with their quarterback.
The Kick-off

The Green Bay Packers vs Washington Commanders match will be played at the FedEx Field Stadium, in Washington, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 13:00 pm ET.
Green Bay Packers vs Washington Commanders!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
