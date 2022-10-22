Green Bay Packers vs Washington Commanders: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in 2022 NFL Season Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Green Bay Packers vs Washington Commanders Live Score in NFL Season Game 2022
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Green Bay Packers vs Washington Commanders match for the 2022 NFL Season Game on Week 7 on VAVEL US.
What time is Green Bay Packers vs Washington Commanders match for 2022 NFL Season Game
This is the start time of the game Green Bay Packers vs Washington Commanders of October 23th in several countries:
Argentina: 2:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Bolivia: 1:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Brazil: 2:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Chile: 2:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Colombia: 12:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Ecuador: 12:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
United States (ET): 1:00 PM on Fox Sports and NFL +
Spain: 7:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Mexico: 12:00 PM on NFL Game Pass and Fox Sports
Paraguay: 2:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Peru: 12:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Uruguay: 2:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Background Green Bay Packers vs Washington Commanders
In the all-time series, the Packers lead the record with 22 wins, 16 losses and one tie and have also won three of the last five.
Washington Commanders 10-24 Green Bay Packers, 2021
Washington Commanders 15-20 Green Bay Packers, 2019
Green Bay Packers 17-31 Washington Commanders, 2017
Green Bay Packers 24-42 Washington Commanders, 2016
Green Bay Packers 35-18 Washington Commanders, 2016 (Playoffs)
Key player Washington Commanders
The hiring of Carson Wentz has not been the solution for the Commanders who, in fact, is coming off his worst game and interestingly enough his team won. The former Eagles and Colts QB has completed 62.1 percent of his passes, 1489 yards, 10 touchdowns but with six interceptions.
Key player Green Bay Packers
Aaron Rodgers' numbers aren't that bad, but compared to the last two seasons it does make a difference, as he has completed 67 percent of his completions, for 1403 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions.
Washington Commanders: Is the defense back?
In one of the worst games of the season, the Washington Commanders won last Thursday at the home of the Chicago Bears to add their second victory of the season, but they did it largely because of their defense, which was flawless and on several occasions inside the red zone did not allow the opponent to leave with points, so if they can repeat it, it could be key to get another victory.
Green Bay Packers: problems to move the ball
This year Aaron Rodgers will definitely not be the MVP unless he has a spectacular comeback, because the Green Bay Packers are finding many problems to move the ball on offense, mainly because the ground game became obsolete, while the game has had problems with the receivers but also with the protection that has left much to be desired with their quarterback.
The Kick-off
The Green Bay Packers vs Washington Commanders match will be played at the FedEx Field Stadium, in Washington, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 13:00 pm ET.
