Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NFL Match
Photo: Disclosure/Eagles

8:00 AMan hour ago

Watch Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
7:55 AMan hour ago

Speak up, Daboll!

"Absolutely.   There are many different outcomes you can get. (considers).   You try to win every game, so the things that we talk about with our analytics department and support team (are) why there are? There are many situations that you may encounter. passes at this time of year. So we do this every week."

" There's a lot in December if you like. If you're in the hunt (for the playoff).   You don’t let this affect any of your decisions until this date. the minute it appears.     always trying to win the game.   conversations, studies, numbers and a lot of things that go along with that."

"Yes, it is. That's why they're 11-1.   a complete team. The players they have on their roster, they have a lot of talent. I think (Eagles coach) Nick (Sirianni) is the best. a very good coach, along with his coordinators (Shane Steichen on offense, Jonathan Gannon on defense, and Michael Clay on special teams). I think these players perform at a high level. (Quarterback) – a winner.   Go back and look at the games he played at starting quarterback - at (University of) Alabama, at (University of) Oklahoma, at Philadelphia - it's all about history. like 58-15. É around 80% winning percentage as a starting quarterback since he played "the last five years".

"I think your attitude and leadership are special. But he has a very good skill set. So combine all those things together, he was raised in a football family.   a football coach. He has instincts, he studies. And you? you want the ball in his hands; he can hurt you in many different ways. É He is a difficult defender to defend."

 “  It's hard. arm, but with legs.     basically defending an entire field, and they can hurt you in many ways. They did it. They fired shots. They released screens that went far. They can run quarterback zone reading stuff. They can just run quarterback stuff. They can run quarterback stuff.   He's a fantastic coach and they have some really good players: (AJ) Brown, DeVonta (Smith) are exceptional receivers. (Wide receiver) Quez (Watkins) has issues with his speed. (Tight end Dallas) Goedert wasn't there, but you've got two quarterbacks who can make plays in (Miles) Sanders and Kenneth (Gainwell)."


"I would say both are skilled. They have different strengths in their game. AJ is never really covered. Even when he's covered, he's never really covered: He has such strong hands and the ability to make contested receptions. So, that he's a problem. And he can run routes. They're both complete receivers. You watch him when he was with Tennessee and you think, 'Whew, what a great player.' Now he's with Philly. And I was with Smitty in Alabama. He caught that last play (from Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to win the national championship). I'd say he has great body control, quickness. For a player leaner, he plays hard. He has strong hands, very, very good hands. (He has) speed, speed, speed.''

7:50 AMan hour ago

Daniel Jones!

  who participated the most in touchdowns for the Giants. That's 11 passes and four runs into the endzone.
7:45 AMan hour ago

How do the New York Giants arrive?

The New York Giants have a campaign of seven wins and four losses in the season, in 11 games played. Lost the last two matches in the league.
7:40 AMan hour ago

Open quotes!

"What is it? Is our record now?" Someone replied, "11-1". He repeated, "11-1. So I'm just focused on playing for the Eagles, I'm not really worried about the Giants. But I'm excited to go there. and play a division game, compete and get a victory."

" I want to see what they are going to do. I haven't been back in a long time, I'm so curious to see the atmosphere and excited about this game," said Joseph.

"I have always said that learning moments don’t have to come from the worst or bad experiences. They can also come from the positives. I tried to never be too high or too low with it.''

"I thought, what an unbelievable picture of teammates supporting each other in a very difficult time, right?" said Sirianni. "That just speaks to the type of guys that we have. That just speaks to the kind of team we have."

"I’m grateful that the Eagles nominated me" You made me want to roll up my sleeves and keep going, just keep being me, because you were me. You definitely don't know who you are. plays in moments of just giving your time", he said. he said.

"I have achieved a lot in this league so far.   the cherry on top of the icing," said Graham.      I'm so grateful to be on this talk, even if I don't win, I'm just thankful I was nominated."

"What we are doing is serving as a platform for the mismatches for the family, said Smith. & nbsp; go to; school, so she cannot progress on her own."


"The fact is; that every time the Eagles get involved with any initiative, and especially with the work they have done with us, it is It's based on solid work to help children."

"James Bradberry’s football character, you’ would pit him against anyone in the world. Glad we have him,'', said Jonathan Gannon.

7:35 AMan hour ago

Jalen Hurts!

  the player who participated in most touchdowns for the Eagles. That's 20 passes and nine runs to the endzone.
7:30 AM2 hours ago

How do the Philadelphia Eagles arrive?

The Philadelphia Eagles have a spectacular campaign this season. There are 11 victories and only one defeat in the 12 games played.
7:25 AM2 hours ago

NFL

7:20 AM2 hours ago

The game will be played at MetLife Stadium

The Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants game will be played at MetLife Stadium, with a capacity of 82.500 people.
7:15 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the NBA: Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
