Highlights and Touchdowns: Giants 20-12 Commanders in NFL
Image: VAVEL

11:31 PM7 hours ago

This was the Giants' last TD

11:28 PM7 hours ago

11:23 PM7 hours ago

END GAME

GIANTS 20-12 COMMANDERS
11:18 PM7 hours ago

4Q 00:48

Heinicke's incomplete pass in the end zone on fourth down and the Giants will pull out the win.
11:13 PM7 hours ago

2Q 01:18

Dotson with 10-yard reception. First and goal.
11:08 PM7 hours ago

4Q 01:47

Samuel's reception and the Commanders are already at the opponent's 30-yard line.
11:03 PM8 hours ago

4Q 01:55

FG GIANTS

Graham Gano with the 50-yard field goal to take the lead 20-12.

10:58 PM8 hours ago

4Q 02:00

Two-minute break. Giants will face a fourth down.
10:53 PM8 hours ago

4Q 02:59

Jones carries the ball and moves the chains.
10:48 PM8 hours ago

4Q 04:39

Barkley with a 14-yard carry and the Giants are already in the opponent's field.
10:43 PM8 hours ago

4Q 06:13

The play is reviewed and reversed, the Giants regain possession and Commanders leave empty-handed.
10:38 PM8 hours ago

4Q 06:13

Heinicke is caught and will be fourth down.
10:33 PM8 hours ago

4Q 09:06

Big play by Washington where Heinicke connected with Dotson for 61 yards.
10:28 PM8 hours ago

4Q 09:18

Jones with the incomplete pass and the Giants to clear.
10:23 PM8 hours ago

4Q 10:27

Barkley makes the catch over the middle and gets another first and ten.
10:18 PM8 hours ago

4Q 11:50

James scampers to the 44-yard line to move the Giants' chains.
10:13 PM8 hours ago

4Q 12:31

FG COMMANDERS

Slye's 58-yarder connects on a field goal to narrow the gap.

10:08 PM8 hours ago

4Q 12:36

Heinicke is pressured and throws incomplete. Fourth down.
10:03 PM9 hours ago

4Q 14:47

Heinicke escapes 15 yards and the Commanders are already inside the opponent's 35-yard line.
9:58 PM9 hours ago

END OF THIRD QUARTER

GIANTS 17-9 COMMANDERS
9:53 PM9 hours ago

3Q 00:36

Jones with the pass a little behind and the Giants to clear out of the deep zone.
9:48 PM9 hours ago

3Q 02:21

Samuel with the short one-yard carry and the Commanders to clear.
9:43 PM9 hours ago

3Q 03:11

FG GIANTS

50-yard Ganó extends the lead to 8 points.

9:38 PM9 hours ago

3Q 03:48

Jones with the carry that falls short and will be fourth down.
9:33 PM9 hours ago

3Q 06:06

Barkley repeats the dose and again moves the chains on the ground.
9:28 PM9 hours ago

3Q 07:56

Barkley with the 6-yard run to move the chains.
9:23 PM9 hours ago

TD COMMANDERS 9-14

9:18 PM9 hours ago

3Q 08:38

TD COMMANDERS

Dotson with the touchdown reception to cut the deficit, noting they scored a pass interference on the conversion and missed the extra point.

9:13 PM9 hours ago

3Q 11:33

Brown with the 15-yard carry to set up on the opponent's 45-yard line.
9:08 PM9 hours ago

3Q 12:57

Jones with the pass down and incomplete. Giants to clear.
9:03 PM10 hours ago

3Q 14:20

Barkley with the 3-yard carry to move the chains.
8:58 PM10 hours ago

3Q 15:00

The second half begins. Giants on the offensive
8:53 PM10 hours ago

HALF TIME

GIANTS 14-3 COMMANDERS.
8:48 PM10 hours ago

2Q 00:20

Heinicke with the incomplete pass and Washington to clear.
8:43 PM10 hours ago

TD GIANTS 14-3

8:38 PM10 hours ago

2Q 01:43

TD GIANTS

Direct cross to Barkley and the Giants increase the lead. 

8:33 PM10 hours ago

2Q 01:44

Hodgins with the reception and the Giants are already in the end zone.
8:28 PM10 hours ago

2Q 02:00

Two-minute pause.
8:23 PM10 hours ago

2Q 02:13

Jones connects with James to move the chains on fourth down.
8:18 PM10 hours ago

2Q 02:23

Jones is pressured and throws incomplete. It will now be fourth down.
8:13 PM10 hours ago

2Q 05:05

Hodgins with the 7-yard catch to move the chains past midfield.
8:08 PM10 hours ago

2Q 06:52

James with the reception right on the mark and moves the chains.
8:03 PM11 hours ago

2Q 09:39

Vannett with the 15-yard reception to move the chains.
7:58 PM11 hours ago

2Q 10:28

Heinicke with the bomb that is incomplete, claimed interference that is not sanctioned at all.
7:53 PM11 hours ago

2Q 12:56

Robinson's carry exploded through the middle for first and ten near midfield.
7:48 PM11 hours ago

TD GIANTS 7-3

7:43 PM11 hours ago

2Q 13:10

TD GIANTS

Ground ball to Heinicke that Thibodeaux recovers for the touchdown.

7:38 PM11 hours ago

2Q 14:45

Jones connects with Hodgins, but they fall short of the mark and the Giants will have to clear.
7:33 PM11 hours ago

END OF FIRST QUARTER

GIANTS 0-3 COMMANDERS
7:28 PM11 hours ago

1Q 02:51

FG COMMANDERS

Slye with the 41-yard field goal to open the scoring.

7:23 PM11 hours ago

1Q 04:53

Gibson with the carry that turns the corner and puts the ball on the opponent's 25-yard line.
7:18 PM11 hours ago

1Q 07:50

Jones with the incomplete pass and the Giants three and out to clear.
7:13 PM11 hours ago

1Q 09:30

Heinicke is captured and Commanders will have to clear.
7:08 PM11 hours ago

1Q 11:27

Washington plays the ball on fourth down and Robinson moves the chains after five yards, already in the opponent's field.
7:03 PM12 hours ago

1Q 12:59

Holding defensively and Commanders have first and 10.
6:58 PM12 hours ago

1Q 14:23

Robinson breaks almost halfway down the field for first and 10.
6:53 PM12 hours ago

1Q 15:00

The game begins. Commanders on the offensive.
6:48 PM12 hours ago

6:43 PM12 hours ago

Motivation

The Commanders are motivated to pull out a victory this Sunday:
6:38 PM12 hours ago

Warms up the arm

Daniel Jones already on the field making some passes prior to the start of this game:
6:33 PM12 hours ago

There is support

Despite the fact that they will be visitors today, some Giants fans will be on hand to cheer on their team:
6:28 PM12 hours ago

Results Week 15

These are the results that have occurred this week 15 of the NFL regular season:
6:23 PM12 hours ago

Commanders Casualties

These are the elements that will be absent for Washington

No. 14 QB Sam Howell

No. 25 CB Benjamin St-Juste

No. 45 LB De'Jon Harris

No. 75 G Chris Paul

No. 77 G Saahdiq Charles

No. 99 DE Chase Young

6:18 PM12 hours ago

Inactive Giants

These are New York's losses for the day:

QB Davis Webb

WR David Sills

CB Adoree' Jackson

CB Rodarius Williams

ILB Tae Crowder

G Shane Lemieux

G Jack Anderson

6:13 PM12 hours ago

Will there be a tie?

It is worth remembering that these teams faced each other a couple of weeks ago where they tied. The Giants are coming from being crushed by the Eagles and the Commanders had their bye week.
6:08 PM12 hours ago

Timetable change

It should be remembered that this game was scheduled to be played at noon, but due to the relevance of the game, it was changed to prime time and the match between Patriots and Raiders was modified.
6:03 PM13 hours ago

5:58 PM13 hours ago

5:53 PM13 hours ago

What time is New York Giants vs Washington Commanders match for 2022 NFL Season Game?

This is the start time of the game New York Giants vs Washington Commanders of December 18th in several countries:

Argentina: 10:20 PM on NFL Game Pass

Bolivia: 9:20 PM on NFL Game Pass

Brazil: 10:20 PM on NFL Game Pass

Chile: 10:20 PM on NFL Game Pass

Colombia: 8:20 PM on NFL Game Pass

Ecuador: 8:20 PM on NFL Game Pass

United States (ET): 8:20 PM on NBC Sports, Telemundo and NFL +

Spain: 2:20 AM on NFL Game Pass

Mexico: 7:20 PM on NFL Game Pass, ESPN and Star Plus

Paraguay: 10:20 PM on NFL Game Pass

Peru: 8:20 PM on NFL Game Pass

Uruguay: 10:20 PM on NFL Game Pass

5:48 PM13 hours ago

Last games New York Giants vs Washington Commanders

The Giants lead the all-time series by a wide margin with 105 wins to 71 losses and 5 ties, remembering that in this season they already met and tied after 70 minutes.

Washington Commanders 20-20 New York Giants, season 2022

Washington Commanders 22-7 New York Giants, season 2021

New York Giants 29-30 Washington Commanders, 2021 season

New York Giants 23-20 Washington Commanders, 2020 season

Washington Commanders 19-20 New York Giants, season 2020

5:43 PM13 hours ago

Key player Washington Commanders

With Carson Wentz's injuries, Taylor Heinicke has given some stability to the quarterback position and has shown better things than the one who started the season as a starter, but he must take care of the ball, associate more with receiver Terry McLaurin and avoid making mistakes in the end zone, especially he must also receive help from the ground game.
Image: NBC Sports
Image: NBC Sports
5:38 PM13 hours ago

Key player New York Giants

He has not been able to surpass 100 yards in the last 4 games, but the reality is that if they want to win Saquon Barkley must have more participation and open holes that he can take advantage of to keep his opponent on the bench and slow down the clock.
5:33 PM13 hours ago

Washington Commanders: take advantage of home advantage

After a week off, the Washington Commanders want to get revenge and win at home to get on the road to the postseason, where they will have to take care of the turnovers and help their QB with the ground game, which is one of the things they have dominated the most in recent years.
5:28 PM13 hours ago

New York Giants: much room for improvement

The New York Giants have clearly gone from better to worse during the season but, despite this, they are still in the postseason zone and will be looking for a victory that will put them with one foot in the next round, considering that they will face a team with which they tied and that they had everything they needed to win. The defense will have to improve, especially the secondary, which was a disaster in the last game.
5:23 PM13 hours ago

The Kick-off

The New York Giants vs Washington Commanders match will be played at the FedExField Stadium, in Washington, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:20 pm ET.
5:18 PM13 hours ago

