Highlights and Touchdowns: Giants 20-12 Commanders in NFL

ADVERTISEMENT
This was the Giants' last TD
Thanks
END GAME
4Q 00:48
2Q 01:18
4Q 01:47
4Q 01:55
Graham Gano with the 50-yard field goal to take the lead 20-12.
4Q 02:00
4Q 02:59
4Q 04:39
4Q 06:13
4Q 06:13
4Q 09:06
4Q 09:18
4Q 10:27
4Q 11:50
4Q 12:31
Slye's 58-yarder connects on a field goal to narrow the gap.
4Q 12:36
4Q 14:47
END OF THIRD QUARTER
3Q 00:36
3Q 02:21
3Q 03:11
50-yard Ganó extends the lead to 8 points.
3Q 03:48
3Q 06:06
3Q 07:56
TD COMMANDERS 9-14
The rookie adds another to his TD total ‼️ @jahandotson
📺: #NYGvsWAS on NBC
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/BooZSZJZF4 pic.twitter.com/2meqscQyEE — NFL (@NFL) December 19, 2022
3Q 08:38
Dotson with the touchdown reception to cut the deficit, noting they scored a pass interference on the conversion and missed the extra point.
3Q 11:33
3Q 12:57
3Q 14:20
3Q 15:00
HALF TIME
2Q 00:20
TD GIANTS 14-3
Saquon increases the @Giants' lead 🙌
📺: #NYGvsWAS on NBC
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/BooZSZJZF4 pic.twitter.com/1qfYTpLw1q — NFL (@NFL) December 19, 2022
2Q 01:43
Direct cross to Barkley and the Giants increase the lead.
2Q 01:44
2Q 02:00
2Q 02:13
2Q 02:23
2Q 05:05
2Q 06:52
2Q 09:39
2Q 10:28
2Q 12:56
TD GIANTS 7-3
Sack.
Forced Fumble.
Touchdown.@kayvont is ridiculous 😤
📺: #NYGvsWAS on NBC
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/BooZSZJZF4 pic.twitter.com/vgTrvJ4gnI — NFL (@NFL) December 19, 2022
2Q 13:10
Ground ball to Heinicke that Thibodeaux recovers for the touchdown.
2Q 14:45
END OF FIRST QUARTER
1Q 02:51
Slye with the 41-yard field goal to open the scoring.
1Q 04:53
1Q 07:50
1Q 09:30
1Q 11:27
1Q 12:59
1Q 14:23
1Q 15:00
Minutes away
Motivation
Play your role @Grubhub | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/TfVtoCs9Yq— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 19, 2022
Warms up the arm
Pregame prep 💪 pic.twitter.com/d7c0plYSpw— New York Giants (@Giants) December 19, 2022
There is support
Christmas wish granted 💙#WPMOYChallenge @saquon pic.twitter.com/0vTQKmmt9P— New York Giants (@Giants) December 19, 2022
Results Week 15
¡Terminamos la segunda ronda de juegos con el milagro en Las Vegas y la remontada de Burrow a TB12! 🔥🤯#MundoNFL pic.twitter.com/nU5axfMIYv— Mundo NFL (@MundoNFL) December 19, 2022
Commanders Casualties
No. 14 QB Sam Howell
No. 25 CB Benjamin St-Juste
No. 45 LB De'Jon Harris
No. 75 G Chris Paul
No. 77 G Saahdiq Charles
No. 99 DE Chase Young
Inactive Giants
QB Davis Webb
WR David Sills
CB Adoree' Jackson
CB Rodarius Williams
ILB Tae Crowder
G Shane Lemieux
G Jack Anderson
Will there be a tie?
Timetable change
Start
Tune in here New York Giants vs Washington Commanders Live Score in NFL Season Game 2022
What time is New York Giants vs Washington Commanders match for 2022 NFL Season Game?
Argentina: 10:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Bolivia: 9:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Brazil: 10:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Chile: 10:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Colombia: 8:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Ecuador: 8:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
United States (ET): 8:20 PM on NBC Sports, Telemundo and NFL +
Spain: 2:20 AM on NFL Game Pass
Mexico: 7:20 PM on NFL Game Pass, ESPN and Star Plus
Paraguay: 10:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Peru: 8:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Uruguay: 10:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Last games New York Giants vs Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders 20-20 New York Giants, season 2022
Washington Commanders 22-7 New York Giants, season 2021
New York Giants 29-30 Washington Commanders, 2021 season
New York Giants 23-20 Washington Commanders, 2020 season
Washington Commanders 19-20 New York Giants, season 2020