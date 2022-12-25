Green Bay Packers vs Miami Dolphins LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Green Bay Packers vs Miami Dolphins in NFL?
This is the start time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 3:00 PM in NFL Game pass
Bolivia: 2:00 PM in NFL Game pass
Brazil: 3:00 PM in NFL Game pass
Chile: 2:00 PM in NFL Game pass
Colombia: 1:00 PM in NFL Game pass
Ecuador: 1:00 PM in NFL Game pass
USA (ET): 1:00 PM in CBS Sports
Spain: 7:00 PM
Mexico: 12:00 PM in FOX Sports and NFL Game pass
Paraguay: 3:00 PM in NFL Game pass
Peru: 3:00 PM in NFL Game pass
Uruguay: 3:00 PM in NFL Game pas
Watch out for this player on the Miami Dolphins.
Tua Tagovailoa, the 24-year-old Miami Dolphins quarterback has a pass completion percentage of 64% for 3238 yards. He also has 24 touchdowns and five interceptions.
Watch out for this player on the Green Bay Packers.
Aaron Rodgers has a 64.9% pass completion record this season for 3093 yards. In addition, the quarterback has 23 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
How are the Miami Dolphins coming along?
The Miami Dolphins have lost three consecutive games and have not won since November 27th, when they beat the Houston Texans at home. They are in fifth place in the American Conference standings with a record of eight wins and six losses and second in the AFC East division.
How are the Green Bay Packers coming along?
The Green Bay Packers are coming off a 24-12 win over the Los Angeles Rams in their last game and have won two in a row. So far, they have not lost any game in the month of December. They are in ninth place in the National Conference with six wins and eight losses and third in the NFC North division.
Background
The last time these two teams met was in 2018 when the Green Bay Packers won 31-22. The Packers have won four of their last five meetings. The most recent victory of the Miami Dolphins was in 2010 in a game that had to be decided in overtime.
Venue: The game will be played at the Hard Rock Stadium, a stadium located in Miami that was inaugurated in 1987 and has a capacity for 65,326 spectators.
Preview of the match
Green Bay Packers and Miami Dolphins meet in NFL Week 17 game
