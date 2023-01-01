Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Season Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers Live Score in NFL Season Game 2023
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers match for the 2023 NFL Season Game on Week 17 on VAVEL US.
What time is Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers match for 2023 NFL Season Game?
This is the start time of the game Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers of January 1st in several countries:
Argentina: 6:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Bolivia: 5:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Brazil: 6:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Chile: 6:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Colombia: 4:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Ecuador: 4:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
United States (ET): 4:25 PM on CBS Sports and NFL +
Spain: 10:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Mexico: 3:25 PM on NFL Game Pass and Fox Sports
Paraguay: 6:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Peru: 4:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Uruguay: 6:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Last games Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers
The Packers lead the all-time series with a record of 64 wins, 57 losses and 3 ties, although they have won only 2 of the last 5. In addition, they lost the first game of this season in Week 1 in Minneapolis.
Green Bay Packers 7-23 Minnesota Vikings, season 2022
Minnesota Vikings 10-37 Green Bay Packers, 2021 season
Green Bay Packers 31-34 Minnesota Vikings, 2021 season
Minnesota Vikings 28-22 Green Bay Packers, season 2020
Green Bay Packers 43-34 Minnesota Vikings, 2020 season
Key player Green Bay Packers
It seems that Aaron Rodgers in recent weeks is slowly reemerging and is back to his old self of the last two seasons where he could win the MVP. He has completed 64.8 percent of his completions, for 3,331 yards, 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, although in the last three games he has had a rating higher than 78 points.
Key player Minnesota Vikings
Kirk Cousins has been criticized for his decision making and for not being able to transcend, but it seems that this season is definitely the good one and his numbers back him up, since he has completed 65.7% of his throws, for 4,117 yards, 27 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
Green Bay Packers: rowing against the current
Three weeks ago, the Green Bay Packers had no chance of advancing to the postseason and have been on a roll to stay alive even though the season seemed to be in the doldrums. Now with two divisional home games to close out the season, the Packers must win both games and hope for at least one loss by the Commanders or two losses by the Giants to advance to the Playoffs.
Minnesota Vikings: avenge the enemy
The Minnesota Vikings have an unbeatable opportunity to kill two birds with one stone, since if they win they will at least be NFC runner-up and could still be leaders in case the Philadelphia Eagles lose; they could also leave their fiercest rival in the division and at home without any postseason chances.
The Kick-off
The Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers match will be played at the Lambeau Field, in Green Bay, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 16:25 pm ET.
