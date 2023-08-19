Miami Dolphins vs Houston Texans LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow the Miami Dolphins vs. Houston Texans live from the 2023 NFL Preseason!
In a few moments we will share the starting lineups for the Miami Dolphins vs. Houston Texans live for the 2023 NFL Preseason, as well as the latest information coming out of NRG Stadium. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch the Miami Dolphins vs. Houston Texans online and live from the 2023 NFL Preseason?
This is the start time of the Miami Dolphins vs Houston Texans game in various countries:
Argentina: 17 hours in NFL League Pass
Bolivia: 16 hours in NFL League Pass
Brazil: 17 hours in NFL League Pass
Chile: 13 hours in NFL League Pass
Colombia: 14 hours in NFL League Pass
Ecuador: 14 hours in NFL League Pass
USA (ET): 16 hours on Fox Sports
Spain: 20 hours in NFL League Pass
Mexico: 14 hours on Fox Sports, NFL League Pass
Paraguay: 13 hours in NFL League Pass
Peru: 15 hours in NFL League Pass
Uruguay: 16 hours in NFL League Pass
Venezuela: 15 hours in NFL League Pass
Davis Mills, a must see player!
The Texans quarterback began his third year with the team and with the sole mission of maintaining his place in the league and seeking to get the team to the NFL Playoffs. The Houston quarterback was the team's offensive leader in rushing, with 3,118 passing yards, 17 touchdown passes and 15 interceptions in just 15 games. He was the team's starting quarterback all season and this will be the first opportunity he has had as the team's offensive leader. The quarterback's connection to Daemon Pierce and Nico Collins will be key to having a good season.
How does the Texans get here?
The Houston team begins a new season in the American Conference, after finishing the regular season in last place in their conference with a record of 3 wins, 13 losses and 1 draw; with these results, the team was left out of the postseason. This was one of the main reasons why the team decided to make offensive changes around Davis Mills at quarterback and great players like Daemon Pierce, Nico Collins, Jalen Pitre and Kenyon Green. The team will have a somewhat comfortable start against the Colts, Ravens and Jaguars. This is why the work of the preseason will be essential for the team's aspirations, this year the Texans will try to focus on the restructuring of the team to try to fight to be at the top of their division and find a place in the Playoffs.
Tua Tagovailoa, a must see player!
The Dolphins quarterback began his fourth year with the team and with the sole mission of maintaining his place in the league and seeking to get the team to the NFL Playoffs. The Miami quarterback was the team's offensive leader in rushing, with 3,548 passing yards, 25 touchdown passes and 8 interceptions in just 15 games. Despite his good results, he lost the playoffs due to injury and his team was left out. Tagovailoa continues to develop him as a player and each time he improves his abilities to be the team's offensive leader. The quarterback's connection to Tyreek Hill and Raheem Mostert will be key to having a good season.
How does the Dolphins arrive?
The Miami team begins a new season in the American Conference, after finishing the regular season in seventh place in their conference with a record of 9 wins and 8 losses; With these results, the team entered the postseason, where injuries did not allow them to go beyond the first round. This was one of the main reasons why the team decided to make offensive changes around Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback and with great players like Tyreek Hill, Raheem Mostert, Jevon Holland, Jerome Baker and Jaelan Phillips. The team will have a somewhat mixed start against the Broncos and Patriots, but it will also enter Buffalo and the Rams where it will start as an underdog. The Dolphins are under reconstruction and with the help of Toa Tagovailoa they will seek to develop a long-term project. This is why the preseason work will be essential for the team's aspirations, this year the Dolphins will try to repeat their ticket to the playoffs and advance to the conference final.
Where's the game?
The NRG Stadium located in the city of Houston will host this duel between two teams looking to start the 2023 NFL regular season in good shape. This stadium has a capacity for 72,200 fans and was inaugurated in 2002.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the match between Miami Dolphins vs. Houston Texans live, corresponding to the 2023 NFL Preseason duel. The match will take place at NRG Stadium, at 4:00 p.m. sharp.