Chicago Bears vs Buffalo Bills LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NFL Preseason
Foto: Chicago Bears

Where and how to watch Chicago Bears vs Buffalo Bills on TV and in real time?

Chicago Bears vs Buffalo Bills
NFL preseason

Date: August 26, 2023

Time: 2pm

Venue: Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, USA

Where to watch: DAZN and NFL+.

When is the Chicago Bears vs Buffalo Bills match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The NFL preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Buffalo Bills kicks off at 1pm ET at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, USA. The game will be broadcast live on DAZN and NFL+. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
LOOK AT THEM!

Bears starters are expected to play in Saturday's preseason finale against the Buffalo Bills at Soldier Field. But when they exit, there will still be plenty of intrigue with promising young players looking to impress. With that in mind, here are eight reserves to watch in the game: 

Tyson Bagent, Roschon Johnson, Tyler Scott, Douglas Kramer, Gervon Dexter, Terrel Lewis, Trevis Gipson e Terell Smith.

In the last match:

Pre-season:

Both teams won in their opening games, with the Bears beating the Titans and the Bills winning at home against the Indianapolis Colts.
How qualifying for the Super Bowl works

Those who watch the NFL live throughout the regular season look forward to the playoffs, when the top teams in each division occupy eight spots, while six teams advance, depending on their score in the standings. Then comes the Wild Card, Divisional Round, Conference Championship Game and the ultimate glory: the Super Bowl title. The games are played on a knockout system, and whoever loses is eliminated.

Wild Card

This is the first stage of the tournament, which doesn't include the two best teams from each side. The matches are played by the winners of the divisions against the three best runners-up.

Divisional Round

In this phase, the teams with the best campaigns on each side will face the Wild Card winners. The two surviving teams from the divisional round playoff games in each conference face off in the respective AFC and NFC conference title games. 

Conference Championship Game

This is the match that determines the champion of their respective conference. The winners of these contests face each other in the Super Bowl, which is played at a predetermined neutral site.

Super Bowl

The meeting of the American (AFC) and National (NFC) champions, which determines the champion of the NFL season.

Divisions:

The NFL is divided into American and National. Each is made up of four divisions, divided into North, South, East and West.

AFC

- East: Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Miami Dolphins

- North: Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers

- South: Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans

- West: Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers

 NFC

- East: Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Football Team
- North: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings
- South: Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- West: Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks

NFL:

The NFL (National Football League) is the national American soccer league in the United States, with 32 teams divided into two groups, the National Football Conference (NFC) and the American Football Conference (AFC). The league was founded on August 20, 1920, as the American Professional Football Association (APFA), but then changed to the name we know today.

In addition, in 1936, the Draft was established, which is the time when teams select players from universities in the United States to join their squads. In 1966, the NFL merged with the American Football League (AFL) to create the Super Bowl. The first winner was the Green Bay Packers, who went on to win the championship twice. It was only halted by the New York Jets and then the Kansas City Chiefs.

Today, the New England Patriots, along with the Pittsburgh Steelers, are the biggest Super Bowl winners, with six titles each. The San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys are close behind with five. The teams with the most Super Bowl championship rings are the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots, with six each.

However, the greatest Super Bowl champion is quarterback Tom Brady, with seven titles (six for the New England Patriots and one for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers). Brady is also the record holder for MVP, with five, and the only athlete to be MVP for two teams in history.

The defending champions are the Kansas City Chiefs, who beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in the final. The Chiefs finished the season with their tenth consecutive winning record under coach Andy Reid, with a record of 14 wins and three losses. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the reigning MVP. The athlete broke the record for the most total yards in a season by a quarterback (passing and rushing combined) with 5,608.

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between the Chicago Bears and the Buffalo Bills is valid for the NFL preseason.

The Buffalo Bills meet the Chicago Bears on Saturday afternoon for the third preseason game before the start of the 2023 season

Both teams won in their opening games, with the Bears beating the Titans and the Bills winning at home against the Indianapolis Colts. The Bills lost last Saturday to the Pittsburgh Steelers 27-15, while the Bears fell 24-17 to the Colts. 

The ball rolls for Chicago Bears v Buffalo Bills at 1pm ET at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, USA.

The teams face each other in the NFL preseason. The clash is valid for the third week of the competition.
