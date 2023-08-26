Chicago Bears vs Buffalo Bills LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NFL Preseason

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Chicago Bears vs Buffalo Bills on TV and in real time?
When is the Chicago Bears vs Buffalo Bills match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
Both teams are hoping to get back to winning ways as they prepare for the new season
How qualifying for the Super Bowl works
Wild Card
This is the first stage of the tournament, which doesn't include the two best teams from each side. The matches are played by the winners of the divisions against the three best runners-up.
Divisional Round
In this phase, the teams with the best campaigns on each side will face the Wild Card winners. The two surviving teams from the divisional round playoff games in each conference face off in the respective AFC and NFC conference title games.
Conference Championship Game
This is the match that determines the champion of their respective conference. The winners of these contests face each other in the Super Bowl, which is played at a predetermined neutral site.
Super Bowl
The meeting of the American (AFC) and National (NFC) champions, which determines the champion of the NFL season.
Divisions:
AFC
- East: Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Miami Dolphins
- North: Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers
- South: Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans
- West: Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers
NFC
- East: Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Football Team
- North: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings
- South: Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- West: Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks
NFL:
In addition, in 1936, the Draft was established, which is the time when teams select players from universities in the United States to join their squads. In 1966, the NFL merged with the American Football League (AFL) to create the Super Bowl. The first winner was the Green Bay Packers, who went on to win the championship twice. It was only halted by the New York Jets and then the Kansas City Chiefs.
Today, the New England Patriots, along with the Pittsburgh Steelers, are the biggest Super Bowl winners, with six titles each. The San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys are close behind with five. The teams with the most Super Bowl championship rings are the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots, with six each.
However, the greatest Super Bowl champion is quarterback Tom Brady, with seven titles (six for the New England Patriots and one for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers). Brady is also the record holder for MVP, with five, and the only athlete to be MVP for two teams in history.
The defending champions are the Kansas City Chiefs, who beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in the final. The Chiefs finished the season with their tenth consecutive winning record under coach Andy Reid, with a record of 14 wins and three losses. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the reigning MVP. The athlete broke the record for the most total yards in a season by a quarterback (passing and rushing combined) with 5,608.
TIME AND PLACE!
The Buffalo Bills meet the Chicago Bears on Saturday afternoon for the third preseason game before the start of the 2023 season.
Both teams won in their opening games, with the Bears beating the Titans and the Bills winning at home against the Indianapolis Colts. The Bills lost last Saturday to the Pittsburgh Steelers 27-15, while the Bears fell 24-17 to the Colts.
The ball rolls for Chicago Bears v Buffalo Bills at 1pm ET at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, USA.
NFL preseason
Date: August 26, 2023
Time: 2pm
Venue: Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, USA
Where to watch: DAZN and NFL+.