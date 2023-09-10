Baltimore Ravens vs Houston Texans LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2023 NFL Regular Season Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow the Baltimore Ravens vs Houston Texans live from the 2023 NFL Preseason!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Baltimore Ravens vs Houston Texans live corresponding to the 2023 NFL Regular Season, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from M&T Bank Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch the Baltimore Ravens vs Houston Texans online and live from the 2023 NFL Preseason?
This is the start time of the Baltimore Ravens vs Houston Texans game in several countries:
Argentina: 14 hours in NFL League Pass
Bolivia: 13 hours on NFL League Pass
Brazil: 14 hours on NFL League Pass
Chile: 10 hours in NFL League Pass
Colombia: 11 hours on NFL League Pass
Ecuador: 11 hours on NFL League Pass
USA (ET): 13 hours on Fox Sports
Spain: 17 hours in NFL League Pass
Mexico: 11 hours on Fox Sports, NFL League Pass
Paraguay: 10 hours on NFL League Pass
Peru: 12 hours on NFL League Pass
Uruguay: 13 hours on NFL League Pass
Venezuela: 12 hours on NFL League Pass
Absences from the Texans!
These are players who are on the team's injured list: Tytus Howard.
Davis Mills, a must see player!
The Texans quarterback began his third year with the team and with the sole mission of maintaining his place in the league and seeking to get the team into the NFL Playoffs. The Houston quarterback led the team's offense in rushing yardage, with 3,118 passing yards, 17 touchdown passes and 15 interceptions in just 15 games. This was the team's starting quarterback all season and this will be the first opportunity he has as the team's offensive leader. The quarterback's connection with Daemon Pierce and Nico Collins will be essential to have a good season.
How does the Texans arrive?
The Houston team begins a new season in the American Conference, after finishing the regular season in last place in its conference with a record of 3 wins, 13 losses and 1 tie; With these results, the team was out of the postseason. This was one of the main reasons why the team decided to make changes to the offense around Davis Mills at quarterback and with great players like Daemon Pierce, Nico Collins, Jalen Pitre and Kenyon Green. The team will have a somewhat comfortable start against the Colts, Ravens and Jaguars. This is why the preseason work will be fundamental for the team's aspirations; this year the Texans will try to focus on the restructuring of the team to try to fight to be at the top of their division and look for a place in the Playoffs.
Ravens absent!
These are players who are on the team's injured list: None.
Lamar Jackson, a must see player!
The Ravens quarterback began his sixth year with the team and with the sole mission of maintaining his place in the league and seeking to get the team into the NFL Playoffs. The Baltimore quarterback led the team's offense in rushing yardage, with 2,242 passing yards, 17 touchdown passes and 7 interceptions in just 12 games. Despite his good results, he continues his development as a player and his abilities to be the team's offensive leader improve each time. The quarterback's connection with Mark Andrews will be essential to having a good season.
How does the Ravens get here?
The Baltimore team begins a new season in the American Conference, after finishing the regular season in last place in its conference with a record of 10 wins and 7 losses; With these results, the team entered the postseason, where they were eliminated in the Wild Cards round. This was one of the main reasons why the team decided to make changes to the offense around Lamar Jackson at quarterback and with great players like Mark Andrews, Patrick Queen, Marcus Williams, JK Dobbins and Justin Tucker. The team will have a somewhat comfortable start against the Texans and Colts, but will also enter Cincinnati where it will not start as a favorite. The Ravens are in a process of changes that will help the team adapt correctly to their quarterback's way of playing and with the help of Lamar Jackson they will seek to develop a long-term project. This is why the preseason work will be fundamental for the team's aspirations, this year the Ravens will try to focus on the restructuring of the team to try to fight to be at the top of their division and look for a place in the Playoffs.
Where's the game?
The M&T Bank Stadium located in the city of Houston will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue the 2023 NFL regular season in good shape. This stadium has capacity for 71,100 fans and was inaugurated in 1998.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the match between Baltimore Ravens vs Houston Texans live, corresponding to the 2023 NFL Regular Season duel. The match will take place at M&T Bank Stadium, at 1 pm.