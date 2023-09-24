New England Patriots vs New York Jets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Follow here in here New England Patriots vs New York Jets Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this New England Patriots vs New York Jets NFL Match.
What time is the New England Patriots vs New York Jets match for NFL Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game New England Patriots vs New York Jets of September 24th in several countries:
Argentina: 2:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Argentina: 2:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Bolivia: 1:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Brazil: 2:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Chile: 2:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Colombia: 12:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Ecuador: 12:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
United States (ET): 1:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Spain: 8:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Mexico: 11:00 AM on NFL Gamepass.
Paraguay: 2:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Peru: 1:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Uruguay: 2:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Injury report (New England Patriots)
The possible players who will not be able to play in this match are the following:
Marcus Jones (questionable), Jonathan Jones (questionable), Sidy Sow (questionable) and Trent Brown (questionable).
Marcus Jones (questionable), Jonathan Jones (questionable), Sidy Sow (questionable) and Trent Brown (questionable).
Injury report (New York Jets)
The possible players who will not be able to play in this match are the following:
Aaron Rodgers (IR), Quincy Williams (questionable), Michael Carter II (questionable), Tony Adams (questionable) and Greg Zuerlein (questionable).
Aaron Rodgers (IR), Quincy Williams (questionable), Michael Carter II (questionable), Tony Adams (questionable) and Greg Zuerlein (questionable).
New England Patriots Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to the New England Patriots' offensive and defensive attack. 25-year-old Quarterback Mac Jones (#10) is a notable player on the team and one of the best at his position. He will be very important for the preparation game due to his experience and will have to lead the New England Patriots offense. Another player is Kendrick Bourne (#84) and he plays the Wide Receiver position. This season he has achieved the most receiving yards on the team and has scored several touchdowns. Finally, Linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley (#8) who is a very important player on defense. He leads the team on the season in total tackles and is one of the best in the league at his position.
New England Patriots
The New England Patriots had a bad start to the 2022-2023 NFL season, they are in fourth position in the AFC East with 0 games won, 0 tied and 2 lost. Their goal this season is to finish among the first 2 places in the group to obtain a ticket to the postseason. The goal of the New England Patriots for this game is to be able to win as a visitor and thus get closer to their goal. It will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on September 17, 2023 against the Miami Dolphins and resulted in a 24-17 loss at Gillette Stadium. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
New York Jets Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to the New York Jets' offensive and defensive attack. 24-year-old Quarterback Zach Wilson (#2) is a notable player on the team and one of the best at his position. He will be very important for Sunday's game because of his experience and will have to lead the New York Jets' offense. Another player is Garrett Wilson (#17) and he plays the Wide Receiver position. This season he has the most receiving yards and has scored several touchdowns for his team. Finally, Linebacker Quincy Williams (#56) who is a very important player on defense. He leads the team on the season in total tackles and is one of the best in the league at his position.
New York Jets
The New York football team started the 2022-2023 NFL (National Football League) season poorly, they are in second position in the AFC East with 1 game won, 0 tied and 1 lost. The New York Jets are looking to place themselves at the top of the tournament this season, so they must win as many games as possible and they will be the champions. Their last game was on September 17, 2023 against the Dallas Cowboys and resulted in a 30-10 loss at AT&T Stadium, earning their first loss of the tournament. They come as favorites to win this game and win because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through. They have an advantage in Sunday's game by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
MetLife Stadium is located in the city of New Jersey, United States. It will host this game, has a capacity of 82,566 spectators and is the home of the New York Jets of the National Football League. It was inaugurated on September 5, 2007 and cost 1.6 billion dollars to build.