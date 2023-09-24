Chicago Bears vs Kansas City Chiefs LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NFL Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow the Chicago Bears vs Kansas City Chiefs live from the 2023 NFL Preseason!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Chicago Bears vs Kansas City Chiefs live corresponding to the 2023 NFL Regular Season, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from Arrowhead Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch the Chicago Bears vs Kansas City Chiefs online and live from the 2023 NFL Preseason?
This is the start time of the Chicago Bears vs Kansas City Chiefs game in various countries:
Argentina: 5:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Bolivia: 4:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Brazil: 5:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Chile: 1:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Colombia: 2:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Ecuador: 2:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
USA (ET): 4:25 p.m. on Fox Sports
Spain: 8:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Mexico: 2:25 p.m. on Fox Sports, NFL League Pass
Paraguay: 1:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Peru: 3:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Uruguay: 4:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Venezuela: 3:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Chiefs absent!
These are players who are on the team's injured list: None.
Patrick Mahomes, a must see player!
The Chiefs quarterback begins a new season with the sole mission of continuing his development in the NFL and seeking to be an important piece for the team's aspirations. The Kansas City quarterback is the team's offensive leader. His numbers for the season were 5,250 yards in completed passes through the air, 41 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions with which he achieved 14 victories. The game against the Saints will be a great test to begin to show some of the changes that the Chiefs offense will have. The quarterback's connection with Travis Kelce will be essential to having a good season.
How does the Chiefs get here?
The Kansas City team started a new season in the American Conference, after an excellent season in 2022 by becoming the current NFL champions. The Chiefs had a great regular season with a record of 14 wins and 3 losses to finish in first place in the conference. One of the topics that was most discussed with the Chiefs was the great improvement in Patrick Mahomes' experience in decisive moments and this was why the squad managed to meet all the objectives set and exceed pre-established expectations. Some interesting players on this team are Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Isaiah Pacheco, Nick Bolton, Harrison Butker and L’ Jarius Sneed. The Chiefs will have a comfortable start to the season hosting the Bears and Lions, in addition to visiting the Jets and Jaguars, so the team's offensive chemistry should be something to focus on this preseason to be able to aspire to repeat the championship and achieve consecutive titles.
Bears absent!
These are players who are on the team's injured list: None.
Justin Fields, a must see player!
The Bears quarterback began his third year with the team and with the sole mission of maintaining his place in the league and seeking to get the team into the NFL Playoffs. The Chicago quarterback led the team's offense in rushing yardage, with 2,242 passing yards, 17 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions in just 15 games. Despite his poor results, he continues his development as a player and his abilities to be the team's offensive leader improve each time. The quarterback's connection with Cole Kmet and Khalil Herbert will be essential to have a good season.
How does the Bears arrive?
The Chicago team begins a new season in the National Conference, after finishing the regular season in last place in its conference with a record of 3 wins and 14 losses; With these results, the team was out of the postseason. This was one of the main reasons why the team decided to make changes to the offense around Justin Fields at quarterback and with great players like Cole Kmet, Khalil Herbert, Jaquan Brisker and Eddie Jackson. The team will have a somewhat comfortable start against the Packers and Bucs, but will also go into Kansas City where it will start as an underdog. The Bears are rebuilding and with Justin Fields they will seek to develop a long-term project. This is why the preseason work will be fundamental for the team's aspirations; this year the Bears will try to focus on the restructuring of the team to try to fight to be at the top of their division and look for a place in the Playoffs.
Where’s the game?
Arrowhead Stadium located in Kansas City will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue the 2023 NFL regular season in good shape. This stadium has capacity for 76,400 fans and was inaugurated in 1972.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match between Chicago Bears vs Kansas City Chiefs, corresponding to the 2023 NFL Regular Season match. The match will take place at Arrowhead Stadium, at 4:25 p.m.