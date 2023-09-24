Houston Texans vs Jacksonville Jaguars LIVE: Score Updates (0-0)
Jacksonville Jaguars

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
1:03 PM4 minutes ago

Minutes from start

We are a few minutes away from the game starting, the game presentation begins and the fans prepare to watch 60 minutes of American football.
1:02 PM5 minutes ago

Next Houston Texans Game!

The Houston Texans will have their next NFL Regular Season game on October 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers at 9:30 a.m. ET at NRG Stadium.
1:02 PM6 minutes ago

Next Jacksonville Jaguars Game!

The Jacksonville Jaguars will have their next NFL Regular Season game on October 1 against the Atlanta Falcons at 8:15 pm ET at MetLife Stadium.
12:55 PM12 minutes ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the NFL 2023: Houston Texans vs Jacksonville Jaguars!

My name is Pablo Bernal and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo