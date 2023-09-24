Houston Texans vs Jacksonville Jaguars LIVE: Score Updates (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Minutes from start
We are a few minutes away from the game starting, the game presentation begins and the fans prepare to watch 60 minutes of American football.
Next Houston Texans Game!
The Houston Texans will have their next NFL Regular Season game on October 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers at 9:30 a.m. ET at NRG Stadium.
Next Jacksonville Jaguars Game!
The Jacksonville Jaguars will have their next NFL Regular Season game on October 1 against the Atlanta Falcons at 8:15 pm ET at MetLife Stadium.