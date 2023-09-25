Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Philadelphia Eagles LIVE Score Updates in NFL Match (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
1Q - 12:29
Tampa Bay is forced to punt as they can no longer advance and it is Philadelphia's turn.
1Q - 13:05
Tampa Bay approaches midfield with short passes to the wing.
1Q - 14:01
Tampa Bay is looking to move forward little by little with carries.
Kickoff
The match between Tampa Bay and Eagles kicks off.
All ready
Everything is ready for the start of the match, the teams are ready for the match to begin.
End the warm-up
The players finish warming up and go inside to kit up and prepare for the return of the US anthem and then the kick-off.
Great Entrance
The stadium is almost full for this first of two games on NFL Monday, which will close out week 3.
Eagles Inactives
These are Philadelphia's inactives:
Tampa Bay Inactives
These are the players who will not see action for Tampa Bay:
Already in the stadium
The two teams are already in the stadium and are warming up for the start of the match, other players are already in the stadium with fans who have already taken their places in the stadium.
Fans
Little by little the fans are starting to arrive at Raymond James Stadium, the stadium is getting more and more crowded and the fans are not abandoning their teams on this Monday Night Football.
Watch the Philadelphia Eagles vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers live online in the NFL Playoffs.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Philadelphia Eagles vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers live in Week 3 of the NFL Regular Season, as well as the latest information from Raymond James Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live online coverage from VAVEL Mexico.
Where and how to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers online live in Week 3 of the NFL Regular Season 2023
Philadelphia Eagles vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be televised on ESPN.
You can watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers live streaming on Star+ and DAZN.
Other matches on Monday
In addition to this match between Tampa Bay and Philadelphia, an hour later the Los Angeles Rams vs Cincinnati Bengals game will be played, a game that also promises to be one of the most exciting in this closing game of Week 3.
Raymond James Stadium
It is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers stadium, a legendary stadium in the NFL, it has a capacity for 65 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on September 20, 1998, it will be the stage where tomorrow Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will be the field where this game of Week 3 in the NFL will be played, it is one of the most important stadiums and with two important teams it will be full of emotions and touchdowns.
What time is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Philadelphia Eagles game in Week 3 of the NFL Regular Season 2023?
This is the kick-off time for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Philadelphia Eagles game on 25 September 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 20:15 hours
Brazil: 20:15 hours
Uruguay: 20:15 hours
Bolivia: 19:15 hours
Chile: 7:15pm
Paraguay: 7:15 p.m.
Venezuela: 7:15pm
Colombia: 7:15pm
Ecuador: 7:15pm
Mexico: 17:15
Panama: 7:15pm
Peru: 7:15pm
United States: 19:15pm PT and 21:15pm ET
Spain: 03:15 hours
France: 03:15 hours
Germany: 03:15 hours
Italy: 03:15 hours
Japan: 12:15am
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so tomorrow they will be able to count on a full roster and their best players for this game, which promises to be one of the best in Week 3 of the NFL regular season, and is an important match-up as both teams are still undefeated.
Background
The record leans towards the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as they have met on 7 occasions, leaving a record of 4 wins for Tampa Bay, while Philadelphia have only won on 3 occasions, so tomorrow the Buccaneers will be slight favorites to win this new season and above all remain undefeated in the regular season.
How are the Philadelphia Eagles doing?
For their part Philadelphia comes from defeating the Minnesota Vikings 34-28, a game that was undoubtedly full of points with great offenses and many points allowed by the defenses, they are with a perfect record of 2 wins and 0 losses, they will seek to continue with their unbeaten record in their visit to Raymond James Stadium, in this way the two teams arrive to this game that promises a lot of intensity, scores and emotions in what will be the closing of this week 3 in the NFL regular season.
How does Tampa Bay get there?
Tampa Bay Buccaneers comes from defeating Chicago Bears 27-17 to continue with their undefeated in this new regular season in the NFL, they are with a record of 2 games won and 0 lost, they will try to continue with their good streak against Philadelphia who also comes undefeated, a great game is expected with many points and two teams that look very strong for this season, in this way Tampa Bay arrives to one more edition of Monday Night Football.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Philadelphia Eagles live stream of Week 3 of the NFL Regular Season 2023. The match will take place at Raymond James Stadium, kick-off at 17:15.