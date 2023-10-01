Baltimore Ravens vs Cleveland Browns LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Baltimore Ravens vs Cleveland Browns Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Ravens vs Browns match.
How to watch Baltimore Ravens vs Cleveland Browns Live in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Ravens vs Brown show live on TV, your options is: CBS.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and NFL+ app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
The path to Super Bowl
Those who watch the NFL live throughout the regular season look forward to the playoffs, when the top teams in each division occupy eight spots, while six teams advance, depending on their score in the standings. Then comes the Wild Card, Divisional Round, Conference Championship Game and the ultimate glory: the Super Bowl title. The games are played on a knockout system, and whoever loses is eliminated.
Wild Card
This is the first stage of the tournament, which doesn't include the two best teams from each side. The matches are played by the winners of the divisions against the three best runners-up.
Divisional Round
In this phase, the teams with the best campaigns on each side will face the Wild Card winners. The two surviving teams from the divisional round playoff games in each conference face off in the respective AFC and NFC conference title games.
Conference Championship Game
This is the match that determines the champion of their respective conference. The winners of these contests face each other in the Super Bowl, which is played at a predetermined neutral site.
Super Bowl
The meeting of the American (AFC) and National (NFC) champions, which determines the champion of the NFL season.
AFC and NFC
The NFL is divided into American and National. Each is made up of four divisions of four teams, divided into North, South, East and West.
AFC
- East: Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Miami Dolphins
- North: Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers
- South: Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans
- West: Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers
NFC
- East: Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Football Team
- North: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings
- South: Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- West: Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks
The NFL
The NFL (National Football League) is the national American soccer league in the United States, with 32 teams divided into two groups, the National Football Conference (NFC) and the American Football Conference (AFC). The league was founded on August 20, 1920, as the American Professional Football Association (APFA), but then changed to the name we know today.
In addition, in 1936, the Draft was established, which is the time when teams select players from universities in the United States to join their squads. In 1966, the NFL merged with the American Football League (AFL) to create the Super Bowl. The first winner was the Green Bay Packers, who went on to win the championship twice. It was only halted by the New York Jets and then the Kansas City Chiefs.
Today, the New England Patriots, along with the Pittsburgh Steelers, are the biggest Super Bowl winners, with six titles each. The San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys are close behind with five. The teams with the most Super Bowl championship rings are the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots, with six each.
However, the greatest Super Bowl champion is quarterback Tom Brady, with seven titles (six for the New England Patriots and one for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers). Brady is also the record holder for MVP, with five, and the only athlete to be MVP for two teams in history.
The defending champions are the Kansas City Chiefs, who beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in the final. The Chiefs finished the season with their tenth consecutive winning record under coach Andy Reid, with a record of 14 wins and three losses. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the reigning MVP. The athlete broke the record for the most total yards in a season by a quarterback (passing and rushing combined) with 5,608.
Last Matches: Ravens
For the match, the Ravens will be without David Ojabo, Marlon Humphrey, Odafe Oweh, Rashod Bateman and Odell Beckham Jr.
Injury Report: Browns
The Browns won't be able to use the injured Nick Chubb, Jack Conklin and Jordan Kunaszyk in this match.
Last Matches: Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens, on the other hand, also come in with two wins and a loss. On the 10th they won 25-9 against the Texans. On Sunday (17), they won 27-24 against the Bengals. And on Sunday (24), the defeat was 22-19 to the Colts.
Last Matches: Browns
The Cleveland Browns come into the match with two wins and one loss. On the 10th, they won 24-3 against the Bengals. On Monday (18), they lost 26-22 to the Steelers. And on Sunday (24), a 27-3 victory over the Titans.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 NFL match: Baltimore Ravens vs Cleveland Browns Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.