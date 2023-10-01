Denver Broncos vs Chicago Bears LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2023 NFL Regular Season Game

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay with us to follow the Denver Broncos vs Chicago Bears live from the 2023 NFL Season!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Denver Broncos vs Chicago Bears live corresponding to the 2023 NFL Regular Season, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from Soldier Field. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch the Denver Broncos vs Chicago Bears online and live from the 2023 NFL Season?
This is the start time of the Denver Broncos vs Chicago Bears game in several countries:
Argentina: 14 hours in NFL League Pass
Bolivia: 13 hours on NFL League Pass
Brazil: 14 hours on NFL League Pass
Chile: 10 hours in NFL League Pass
Colombia: 11 hours on NFL League Pass
Ecuador: 11 hours on NFL League Pass
USA (ET): 13 hours on Fox Sports
Spain: 17 hours in NFL League Pass
Mexico: 11 hours on Fox Sports, NFL League Pass
Paraguay: 10 hours on NFL League Pass
Peru: 12 hours on NFL League Pass
Uruguay: 13 hours on NFL League Pass
Venezuela: 12 hours on NFL League Pass
Argentina: 14 hours in NFL League Pass
Bolivia: 13 hours on NFL League Pass
Brazil: 14 hours on NFL League Pass
Chile: 10 hours in NFL League Pass
Colombia: 11 hours on NFL League Pass
Ecuador: 11 hours on NFL League Pass
USA (ET): 13 hours on Fox Sports
Spain: 17 hours in NFL League Pass
Mexico: 11 hours on Fox Sports, NFL League Pass
Paraguay: 10 hours on NFL League Pass
Peru: 12 hours on NFL League Pass
Uruguay: 13 hours on NFL League Pass
Venezuela: 12 hours on NFL League Pass
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Absences from the Broncos!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Russell Wilson, a must see player!
The Broncos quarterback begins a new season with the sole mission of continuing his development in the NFL and seeking to be an important piece for the team's aspirations. Denver's quarterback is the team's offensive leader. His numbers last season were 4,739 yards in completed passes through the air, 25 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions with which he achieved 6 victories. The game against the Dolphins will be a great test to begin to show some of the chemistry that the Broncos offense will have. The quarterback's connection with Javonte Williams will be essential to having a good season.
How does the Broncos arrive?
The Denver team started a new season in the American Conference, after a regular season in 2022 where it made the Playoffs but did not make it past the first round when it fell to the Jaguars. The Broncos had a poor regular season with a record of 6 wins and 11 losses to finish in fourth place in the conference. One of the issues that was most discussed with the Broncos was Russell Wilson's lack of experience in decisive moments and this was why the team sought to renew the offense to try to get him better passing options. Some interesting players on this team are Russell Wilson, Javontae Williams, Martin Mims Jr., Josey Jewell and Kareem Jackson. The Broncos will have a difficult start to the season hosting the Dolphins and Raiders, in addition to visiting the Titans and Vikings, so team chemistry must be something to focus on this season in order to aspire to get into the Playoffs.
Bears absent!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Justin Fields, a must see player!
The Bears quarterback began his third year with the team and with the sole mission of maintaining his place in the league and seeking to get the team into the NFL Playoffs. The Chicago quarterback led the team's offense in rushing yardage, with 2,242 passing yards, 17 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions in just 15 games. Despite his poor results, he continues his development as a player and his abilities to be the team's offensive leader improve each time. The quarterback's connection with Cole Kmet and Khalil Herbert will be essential to have a good season.
How does the Bears get here?
The Chicago team begins a new season in the National Conference, after finishing the regular season in last place in its conference with a record of 3 wins and 14 losses; With these results, the team was out of the postseason. This was one of the main reasons why the team decided to make changes to the offense around Justin Fields at quarterback and with great players like Cole Kmet, Khalil Herbert, Jaquan Brisker and Eddie Jackson. The team will have a somewhat comfortable start against the Packers and Bucs, but will also go into Kansas City where it will start as an underdog. The Bears are rebuilding and with Justin Fields they will seek to develop a long-term project. This is why the preseason work will be fundamental for the team's aspirations; this year the Bears will try to focus on the restructuring of the team to try to fight to be at the top of their division and look for a place in the Playoffs.
Where's the game?
Soldier Field located in the city of Chicago will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue the 2023 NFL regular season in good shape. This stadium has capacity for 76,400 fans and was inaugurated in 1972.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the match between Denver Broncos vs Chicago Bears live, corresponding to the 2023 NFL Regular Season duel. The match will take place at Soldier Field, at 1 pm.