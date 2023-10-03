Seattle Seahawks vs New York Giants LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Follow here in here Seattle Seahawks vs New York Giants Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Seattle Seahawks vs New York Giants NFL Match.
What time is the Seattle Seahawks vs New York Giants match for NFL Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Seattle Seahawks vs New York Giants of October 2nd in several countries:
Argentina: 9:15 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Argentina: 9:15 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Bolivia: 8:15 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Brazil: 9:15 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Chile: 9:15 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Colombia: 7:15 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Ecuador: 7:15 PM on NFL Gamepass.
United States (ET): 8:15 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Spain: 2:15 AM on NFL Gamepass.
Mexico: 6:15 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Paraguay: 8:15 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Peru: 7:15 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Uruguay: 9:15 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Injury report (Seattle Seahawks)
The possible players who will not be able to play in this match are the following:
Dre'Mont Jones (questionable), Derick Hall (questionable), Coby Bryant (questionable) and Artie Burns (out).
Dre'Mont Jones (questionable), Derick Hall (questionable), Coby Bryant (questionable) and Artie Burns (out).
Injury report (New York Giants)
The possible players who will not be able to play in this match are the following:
Saquon Barkley (questionable) and Andrew Thomas (out).
Saquon Barkley (questionable) and Andrew Thomas (out).
Seattle Seahawks Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to the Seattle Seahawks' offensive and defensive attack. 32-year-old Quarterback Geno Smith (#7) is a notable player on the team and one of the best at his position. He will be very important for the preparation game because of his experience and he will have to lead the Seattle Seahawks offense. Another player is DK Metcalf (#14) and he plays the Wide Receiver position. Last season he had the most receiving yards and scored several touchdowns. Finally, Linebacker Jordyn Brooks (#56) who is a very important player on defense. He led the team last season in total tackles and is among the best in the league at his position.
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks had a good start to the 2023-2024 NFL season, they are in second position in the NFC West with 2 games won, 0 tied and 1 lost. Their goal this season is to finish among the first 2 places in the group to obtain a ticket to the postseason. The goal of the Seattle Seahawks for this game is to be able to win as a visitor and thus get closer to their goal. It will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on September 17, 2023 against the Miami Dolphins and resulted in a 24-17 loss at Gillette Stadium. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
New York Giants Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to the New York Giants' offensive and defensive attack. 26-year-old Quarterback Daniel Jones (#8) is a notable player on the team and one of the best at his position. He will be very important for the preparation game because of his experience and he will have to lead the New York Giants offense. Another player is Darius Slayton (#86) and he plays the Wide Receiver position. Last season he had the most receiving yards and scored several touchdowns. Finally, Linebacker Micah McFadden (#41) who is a very important player on defense. He led the team last season in total tackles and is among the best in the league at his position.
New York Giants
The New York football team started the 2023-2024 NFL (National Football League) season poorly, they are in fourth position in the NFC East with 1 game won, 0 tied and 2 lost. The New York Giants are looking to place themselves at the top of the tournament this season, so they must win as many games as possible and they will be the champions. Their last game was on September 21, 2023 against the San Francisco 49ers and resulted in a 30-12 loss at Levi's Stadium, giving them another loss in the tournament. They come as favorites to win this game and win because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through. They have an advantage in Monday's game by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
MetLife Stadium is located in the city of New Jersey, United States. It will host this game, has a capacity of 82,566 spectators and is the home of the New York Giants of the National Football League. It was inaugurated on September 5, 2007 and cost 1.6 billion dollars to build.