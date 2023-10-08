Buffalo Bills vs Jacksonville Jaguars LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for live coverage of Buffalo Bills vs Jacksonville Jaguars Week 5 NFL Draft 2023
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Buffalo Bills vs Jacksonville Jaguars live in Week 5 of the NFL regular season 2023, as well as the latest information from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
Where and how to watch Buffalo Bills vs Jacksonville jaguars online live NFL Week 5 2023
The Buffalo Bills vs Jacksonville game will be televised on Fox Sports Channel.
The Buffalo Bills vs Jacksonville game can be tuned in from Fox Sports Premium and DAZN streams.
If you want to watch Buffalo Bills vs Jacksonville live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Tottenham Stadium, located in London, England, will be the venue for this second NFL game in Europe this season, it has a capacity for 62 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on April 3, 2019, without a doubt a very nice stadium for this match between Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars match corresponding to Week 5 of the NFL.
Others games tomorrow
Tomorrow, in addition to the Buffalo Bills vs Jacksonville match-up, the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens, New England Patriots vs Saints, Dolphins vs New York Giants, Indianapolis vs Titans, Detroit vs Carolina, Facons vs Texans, Cardinals vs Bengals, Rams vs Eagles, Vikings vs Kansas City, Broncos vs Jets, San Francisco vs Dallas and Week 5 will close with the Raiders vs Green Bay match-up.
What time is the Buffalo Bills vs Jacksonville Jaguars game for Week 5 of the NFL Regular Season?
This is the kickoff time for the Buffalo Bills vs Jacksonville Jaguars game on October 8, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 10:30 a.m.
Bolivia: 10:30 a.m.
Brazil: 10:30 a.m.
Chile: 10:30 a.m.
Colombia: 10:30 a.m.
Ecuador: 10:30 a.m.
Spain: 10:30 a.m.
United States: 10:30 a.m. PT and 12:30 p.m. ET
Mexico: 7:30 a.m.
Paraguay: 10:30 a.m.
Peru: 09:30 hours
Uruguay: 11:30 a.m.
Venezuela: 11:30 a.m.
Japan: 02:30 hours
India: 2:30 a.m.
Nigeria: 03:30
South Africa: 03:30
Australia: 05:30 hours
United Kingdom ET: 19:30
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, and inactive players who will not be considered for the Week 5 NFL game will be announced just hours before the game, but the best players from both teams will be on the field.
Background
The records are very close, as they have met on 8 occasions, leaving a record of 4 wins for the Buffalo Bills and 4 wins for the Jacksonville Jaguars, so this Sunday the Bills will be favourites, looking to continue fighting in the campaign and remain among the favourites to reach the Super Bowl.
How are the Jacksonville Jaguars doing?
For their part, the Jacksonville team comes from defeating the Atlanta Falcons with authority 23-7, a game where they were very strong offensively and defensively they were a wall, only allowing 7 points, they come to this game with the objective of playing a great game taking into account that they do not start as favourites, they will look for their third win and to fight in their division which is the most closed at the moment, as all the teams are with a record of 2 wins and 2 losses, in this way both teams arrive at another week in the NFL.
How does the Buffalo Bills fare?
Buffalo Bills comes from defeating Miami Dolphins 48-20, game that was full of points, with two offenses that are the strongest in the campaign, but in defense the Bills managed to come out ahead, to win the game and place with a record of 3 wins and one loss, will face Jacksonville in the second game played in Europe in the season, a game where they start as favorites to continue adding wins and consolidate as leaders of their division, in this way the Buffalo Bills arrive to Week 5 of the NFL.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Welcome to the Buffalo Bills vs Jacksonville Jaguars live stream of Week 5 of the NFL Regular Season. The match will take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, kick-off at 07:30.