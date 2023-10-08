Kansas City Chiefs vs Minnesota Vikings LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NFL Game

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay with us to follow the Kansas City Chiefs vs Minnesota Vikings live from the 2023 NFL Season!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Kansas City Chiefs vs Minnesota Vikings live corresponding to the 2023 NFL Regular Season, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from US Bank Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch the Kansas City Chiefs vs Minnesota Vikings online and live from the 2023 NFL Season?
This is the start time of the Kansas City Chiefs vs Minnesota Vikings game in several countries:
Argentina: 5:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Bolivia: 4:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Brazil: 5:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Chile: 5:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Colombia: 2:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Ecuador: 2:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
USA (ET): 4:25 p.m. on Fox Sports
Spain: 8:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Mexico: 2:25 p.m. on Fox Sports, NFL League Pass
Paraguay: 5:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Peru: 4:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Uruguay: 5:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Venezuela: 4:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Argentina: 5:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Bolivia: 4:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Brazil: 5:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Chile: 5:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Colombia: 2:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Ecuador: 2:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
USA (ET): 4:25 p.m. on Fox Sports
Spain: 8:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Mexico: 2:25 p.m. on Fox Sports, NFL League Pass
Paraguay: 5:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Peru: 4:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Uruguay: 5:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Venezuela: 4:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Vikings absent!
These are players who are on the team's injured list: None.
Kirk Cousins, a must see player!
The Vikings quarterback begins a new season with the sole mission of continuing his development in the NFL and seeking to be an important piece for the team's aspirations. Denver's quarterback is the team's offensive leader. His numbers last season were 4,547 yards in completed passes through the air, 29 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions with which he achieved 6 victories. The game against the Chiefs will be a great test to begin to show some of the chemistry that the Vikings offense will have. The quarterback's connection with Justin Jefferson will be essential to having a good season.
How does the Vikings get here?
The Minnesota team started a new season in the National Conference, after a good season in 2022 where they made the Playoffs but did not advance from the first round when they fell to the Giants. The Vikings had a good regular season with a record of 13 wins and 4 losses to finish in third place in the conference. One of the issues that was most discussed with the Vikings was Kirk Cousins' lack of offensive options in decisive moments and this was why the team sought to renew the offense to try to get him better passing options. Some interesting players on this team are Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson, Alexander Mattison, Camryn Bynum, and Thor Jackson. The Vikings have had a very difficult start to the season with 3 consecutive losses against the Bucs, Eagles and Chargers, even questioning Cousins' offense. However, the previous week they achieved their first victory against Carolina and they hope that this will generate the positive effect that they need to achieve a positive streak and be able to aspire to get into the Playoffs.
Chiefs absent!
These are players who are on the team's injured list: None.
Patrick Mahomes, a must see player!
The Chiefs quarterback begins a new season with the sole mission of continuing his development in the NFL and seeking to be an important piece for the team's aspirations. The Kansas City quarterback is the team's offensive leader. His numbers for the season were 5,250 yards in completed passes through the air, 41 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions with which he achieved 14 victories. The game against the Saints will be a great test to begin to show some of the changes that the Chiefs offense will have. The quarterback's connection with Travis Kelce will be essential to having a good season.
How does the Chiefs arrive?
The Kansas City team started a new season in the American Conference, after an excellent season in 2022 by becoming the current NFL champions. The Chiefs had a great regular season with a record of 14 wins and 3 losses to finish in first place in the conference. One of the topics that was most discussed with the Chiefs was the great improvement in Patrick Mahomes' experience in decisive moments and this was why the squad managed to meet all the objectives set and exceed pre-established expectations. Some interesting players on this team are Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Isaiah Pacheco, Nick Bolton, Harrison Butker and L’ Jarius Sneed. The Chiefs will have a comfortable start to the season hosting the Bears and Lions, in addition to visiting the Jets and Jaguars, so the team's offensive chemistry should be something to focus on this preseason to be able to aspire to repeat the championship and achieve consecutive titles.
Where's the game?
US Bank Stadium located in the city of Minneapolis will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue the 2023 NFL regular season in good shape. This stadium has capacity for 73,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2016.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match between Kansas City Chiefs vs Minnesota Vikings, corresponding to the 2023 NFL Regular Season match. The match will take place at US Bank Stadium, at 4:25 p.m.