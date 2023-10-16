New York Giants vs Buffalo Bills LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned for live coverage of Buffalo Bills vs New York Giants in NFL Week 6 2023.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Buffalo Bills vs New York Giants live in Week 6 of the NFL regular season 2023, as well as the latest information from Highmark Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Buffalo Bills vs New York Giants online live NFL Week 6 2023
The Buffalo Bills vs New York Giants game will be televised on ESPN.
The Buffalo Bills vs New York Giants game can be tuned in from the Star+ and DAZN streams.
If you want to watch Buffalo Bills vs New York Giants live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Other matches tomorrow
El día de mañana además de este encuentro entre Buffalo Bills y New York Giants se disputarán los partidos de Tennessee Titans vs Baltimore Ravens, Miami Dolphins vs Carolina Panthers, Jacksonville Jaguars vs Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns vs San Francisco 49ers, Cincinnati Bengals vs Seattle Seahawks, Atlanta Falcons vs Washington Commanders, Houston Texans vs New Orleans Saints, Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings, Las Vegas Raiders vs New England Patriots, New York Jets vs Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Detroit Lions y Los Angeles Chargers vs Dallas Cowboys el lunes por la noche.
Highmark Stadium
It is the stadium where the Buffalo Bills play their home games, a very important stadium and one of the largest in the NFL, it has a capacity for 71,608 spectators and was inaugurated on 17 August 1973. It will be the gridiron where the Buffalo Bills and New York Giants will play another edition of Thursday Night Football, without doubt a legendary stadium full of history, worthy of this Week 3 match at the end of Sunday.
What time is the New York Giants vs Buffalo Bills game of Week 6 of the NFL Regular Season?
This is the kick-off time for the Buffalo Bills vs New York Giants game on 15 October 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 20:20 hours
Bolivia: 20:20 hours
Brazil: 8:20pm
Chile: 8:20 p.m.
Colombia: 8:20pm
Ecuador: 8:20 p.m.
Spain: 8:20 p.m.
United States: 8:20pm PT and 9:20pm ET
Mexico: 18:20 hours
Paraguay: 20:20 hours
Peru: 8:20pm
Uruguay: 20:20 hours
Venezuela: 20:32 hours
Japan: 12:20 p.m.
India: 09:20 a.m.
Nigeria: 09:20 a.m.
South Africa: 09:20 a.m.
Australia: 10:20 a.m.
United Kingdom ET: 03:20 hours
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, and until a few hours before the game the lists of inactive players who will not be taken into account for this Week 6 NFL game will be announced, but the one player who has already been ruled out is Giants starting quarterback Daniel Jones, who will miss the game due to a neck injury.
Background
The record is very even, as they have met on 4 occasions, leaving a record of 2 wins for Bills and 2 wins for Giants, despite this, this Sunday the favorite to win will be the Buffalo Bills, who start with a full team to fight for one more win and continue fighting with Miami for the lead in their division.
How does the Buffalo Bills fare?
For their part, the Buffalo Bills also lost in their visit to London in this international game against Jacksonville with a score of 25-20, a tough defeat for what they have been showing in recent weeks, they will have a great opportunity to get one more victory, as the Giants will not be able to see their starter Daniel Jones and the Bills look like favourites to take this win on Sunday night in the NFL.
How are the New York Giants coming along?
The New York Giants, come from losing 31-16 against Miami Dolphins, game where they failed to contain the Dolphins offense and suffered another defeat, they are in the last position of their division with a record of one win and 4 games with loss, they will try to get out of the bad streak, but they will face a tough team like the Buffalo Bills, this way New York arrives to this week 6 of the NFL, in another edition of Sunday Night Football.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the New York Giants vs Buffalo Bills live stream, corresponding to Week 6 of the NFL 2023. The match will take place at Highmark Stadium, kick-off at 18:20.