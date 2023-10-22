Cleveland Browns vs Indianapolis Colts LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2023 NFL Game

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Cleveland Browns vs Indianapolis Colts live corresponding to the 2023 NFL Regular Season, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from Lucas Oil Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch the Cleveland Browns vs Indianapolis Colts online and live from the 2023 NFL Regular Season?
This is the start time of the Cleveland Browns vs Indianapolis Colts game in several countries:
Argentina: 14 hours in NFL League Pass
Bolivia: 13 hours on NFL League Pass
Brazil: 14 hours on NFL League Pass
Chile: 14 hours in NFL League Pass
Colombia: 11 hours on NFL League Pass
Ecuador: 12 hours on NFL League Pass
USA (ET): 13 hours on Fox Sports
Spain: 17 hours in NFL League Pass
Mexico: 11 hours on Fox Sports, NFL League Pass
Paraguay: 14 hours on NFL League Pass
Peru: 12 hours on NFL League Pass
Uruguay: 14 hours in NFL League Pass
Venezuela: 13 hours on NFL League Pass
Browns absences!
These are players who are on the team's injured list: None.
Deshaun Watson, a must see player!
The Browns quarterback began his second year with the team and with the sole mission of maintaining his place in the league and seeking to get the team into the NFL Playoffs. The Cleveland quarterback was the team's offensive leader in rushing yardage, with 1,102 passing yards, 7 touchdown passes and 5 interceptions in just 6 games. However, he was not the team's starting quarterback all season and this will be the first opportunity he has as the team's offensive leader. The quarterback's connection with Nick Chubb and Amari Cooper will be essential to having a good season.
How does the Browns arrive?
The Cleveland team begins a new season in the American Conference, after finishing the regular season in twelfth place in its conference with a record of 7 wins and 10 losses; With these results, the team was out of the postseason. This was one of the main reasons why the team decided to make changes to the offense around Deshaun Watson at quarterback and with great players like Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper, Grant Delpit and John Johnson III. The team will have a somewhat comfortable start against the Steelers, but will also host Playoff teams such as the Bengals, Ravens and Titans. This is why the preseason work will be fundamental for the team's aspirations. This year the Browns will try to focus on the restructuring of the team to try to fight to be at the top of their division and look for a place in the Playoffs.
Colts absences!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Gardner Minshew, player to watch!
The Colts quarterback begins a new season with the sole mission of following his development in the NFL and seeking to be an important piece for the team's aspirations. The Indianapolis quarterback is the team's offensive leader. Their numbers for the season are 882 yards in completed passes through the air, 3 touchdown passes and 3 interceptions with which they have not achieved victories. The game against the Browns will be a great test to begin to show some of the changes that the Colts offense will have. The quarterback's connection with Zack Moss will be essential to have a good season.
How does the Colts get here?
The Indianapolis team started a new season in the National Conference, after a bad one by finishing out of the playoffs in the first round. The Colts had a good regular season with a record of 9 wins and 8 losses to finish in sixth place in the National Conference. One of the topics that was most discussed with the Colts was the lack of experience at the quarterback position. Gardner Minshew is the one chosen for the position and it is one of the topics to be discussed throughout the season. The Colts are looking to decide who will be the leader on offense to plan a long-term project. Some interesting players on this team are Gardner Minshew, Zack Moss, Michael Pittman Jr., Zaire Franklin, Tony Brown and Matt Gay. The Colts will have a difficult continuation of the season visiting the Bengals and Ravens, in addition to hosting the Browns and Cardinals, so the team's offensive chemistry must be something to focus on this preseason in order to hope to return to the playoffs.
Where's the game?
Lucas Oil Stadium located in the city of Cincinnati will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue the 2023 NFL regular season in good shape. This stadium has capacity for 65,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2000.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the match between Cleveland Browns vs Indianapolis Colts live, corresponding to the 2023 NFL Regular Season duel. The match will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium, at 1 pm.