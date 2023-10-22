Detroit Lions vs Baltimore Ravens LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here in here Detroit Lions vs Baltimore Ravens Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Detroit Lions vs Baltimore Ravens NFL Match.
What time is the Detroit Lions vs Baltimore Ravens match for NFL Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Detroit Lions vs Baltimore Ravens of October 22nd in several countries:
Argentina: 2:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Bolivia: 1:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Brazil: 2:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Chile: 2:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Colombia: 12:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Ecuador: 12:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
United States (ET): 1:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Spain: 8:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Mexico: 11:00 AM on NFL Gamepass.
Paraguay: 2:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Peru: 1:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Uruguay: 2:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Injury report (Detroit Lions)
The possible players who will not be able to play in this match are the following:
Khalil Dorsey (questionable), Taylor Decker (questionable) and Emmanuel Moseley (questionable).
Injury report (Baltimore Ravens)
The possible players who will not be able to play in this match are the following:
Ronnie Stanley (questionable), Morgan Moses (questionable), Daryl Worley (questionable) and Odafe Oweh (out).
Detroit Lions Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to the Detroit Lions' offensive and defensive attack. 28-year-old Quarterback Jared Goff (#6) is a notable player on the team and one of the best at his position. He will be very important for Sunday's game because of his experience and he will have to lead the Detroit Lions offense. Another player is Josh Reynolds (#8) and he plays the Wide Receiver position. Last season he had the most receiving yards and scored several touchdowns for his team. Finally, Linebacker Alex Anzalone (#34) who is a very important player on defense. He led the team last season in total tackles and is among the best in the league at his position.
Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions had a good start to the 2023-2024 NFL season, they are in first position in the NFC North with 5 games won, 0 tied and 1 lost. Their goal this season is to finish among the first 2 places in the group to obtain a ticket to the postseason. The Detroit Lions' goal for this game is to be able to win as a visitor and thus get closer to their goal. It will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on October 15, 2023 and resulted in a 20-6 victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
Baltimore Ravens Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to the Baltimore Ravens' offensive and defensive attack. 26-year-old Quarterback Lamar Jackson (#8) is a notable player on the team and one of the best at his position. He will be very important for the preparation game due to his experience and will have to lead the Baltimore Ravens offense. Another player is Zay Flowers (#4) and he plays the Wide Receiver position. This season he has achieved the most receiving yards on the team and has scored several touchdowns. Finally, Linebacker Roquan Smith (#0) who is a very important player on defense. He leads the team on the season in total tackles and is one of the best in the league at his position.
Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore football team started the 2023-2024 NFL (National Football League) season well, they are in first position in the AFC North with 4 games won, 0 tied and 2 lost. The Baltimore Ravens are looking to place themselves at the top of the tournament this season, so they will have to win as many games as possible and they will be the champions. Their last game was on October 15, 2023 against the Tennessee Titans and resulted in a 24-16 victory at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to achieve another victory in the tournament. They come as favorites to win this game and win because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through. They have an advantage in Sunday's game by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
M&T Bank Stadium is located in the city of Baltimore, United States. It will host this game, has a capacity of 70,107 spectators and is the home of the Baltimore Ravens of the National Football League. It was inaugurated on October 5, 1998 and cost 220 million dollars to build.